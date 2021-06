Providence’s T.F. Green gets a new carrier when Breeze Airways, the latest airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, makes its debut there next month. The low-fare airline, which is already flying out of Hartford’s Bradley International, launched last month and is targeting smaller airports that Neeleman feels are currently underserved. The network will be made up of 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern United States. Introductory rates for the airline range from $39 to $89 each way.