My love for building a cabin back in the woods began at an early age. Two neighbor buddies and I used hatchets to hack down several sweet gum saplings in the patch of woods beside our farm to construct our “cabin.” I remember us taking turns with the dull hatchet to down the saplings. Once on the ground, we cut them into 6-foot lengths and hacked notches in them to construct a very crude (heavy emphasis on crude) cabin. We used that little structure as a headquarters for our squirrel and rabbit hunts and even had a little fire pit outside the cabin door for cooking some simple meals of hot dogs and canned chili.