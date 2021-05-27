Cancel
Lewiston, ID

LETTER: Rising prices are result, not cause, of inflation

 6 days ago

A recent AP article in the Lewiston Tribune presented a lot of BS about inflation being higher prices on things, and why that is happening, but never mentioned the real cause. If you look up inflation in a dictionary printed before today’s PC cleansing, you will find inflation defined as “an abnormal increase in the volume of money and credit.” Pretty simple. Do you suppose the dumping of umpteen trillions of dollars into the economy in the pretense of Covid relief could be having some effect?

