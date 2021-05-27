LETTER: Rising prices are result, not cause, of inflation

Pricing pressures continue to plague manufacturers as supply chain issues persist and activity eases off highs, though the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index remains firmly in growth territory. Economists continue to speculate about if/when these price increases will filter through to consumers, and currency developments have us wondering how much of that consumer base could be international. And as many investors chase top performers—often to their own detriment—inflation anxiety continues to make its presence felt in the markets, though it does appear to be easing somewhat. Are you aware of how different asset classes typically behave in varying inflationary environments? And as volatility continues in the crypto market amid talk of increased regulation out of China—Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 after dramatic weekend losses—what regulatory approach are other major governments taking?