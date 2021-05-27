Cancel
Cottonwood, ID

MVSD comes away disappointed after levy vote

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night, May 18, was a time for some locals to rejoice while others were left lamenting voters’ decisions. While levies passed in neighboring Cottonwood and Salmon River districts, Mountain View School District 244 did not fare so well. Hopes for a levy passage in MVSD were already low when...

#Board Members#Mvsd#Covid#Levies#Superintendent Todd Fiske#Trustee Casey Smith#Opinion#Lamenting Voters#Tensions#River#This Week#Finances#Integrity#June#Scenarios#Competent Educators#Carpeting#Soft Money
Nezperce, IDkoze.com

Local school districts seek voter approval for supplemental levies

Five school districts in north central Idaho have placed supplemental levies on the ballot for the state’s Tuesday special election. Voters in Deary and Bovill will be faced with a $880,000 supplemental levy intended to help maintain and operate the Whitepine School District. The Nezperce School District seeks approval of...
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Idaho StateRegister Citizen

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to the Legislature to fill a seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

Under Biden, Idaho center to begin resettling more refugees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho refugee center plans to begin helping three times as many people resettle in the U.S. under new refugee policies recently announced by the Biden administration that increase the annual admissions cap. The College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center in Twin Falls intends to resettle...
Cottonwood, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Levies set for MVSD, Cottonwood, Riggins; vote is Tuesday, May 18

GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244, with schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City, will ask its patrons for a $3.1 million supplemental override levy. “Local levy supports are how the State of Idaho funding model supports education,” explained MVSD superintendent Todd Fiske. “If you consider the level of funding provided by the state as a letter grade, all schools districts receive enough funding to achieve a ‘C’ grade for quality of education. To provide an ‘A’ level of education, districts must rely on local support in the form of a levy.”
Idaho County, IDIdaho State Journal

The Idaho Legislature has always opposed the people’s power to legislate

The Idaho Legislature and the lobbyists who direct its work have never had much use for the initiative and referendum. These people’s power measures were devised as a means of getting around lobbyist-controlled legislatures. Our Legislature has historically viewed the initiative as an infringement on its monopolistic control of legislation. Lobbyists want to be in a position to control the direction of all legislation and certainly don’t want the people to have any say in developing public policy. That is why there have been continual efforts by lobbyists and legislators to kill the initiative and referendum.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Voters to decide rural fire district levy, highway district commission seats; What is coming up on the Tuesday, May 18, elections ballot?

Patrons within the Grangeville Rural Fire District will be deciding on a two-year $100,000 special levy. If approved, by simple majority, this would allow the district to temporarily increase its budget for two years to $100,000; currently, the district’s annual operating budget is approximately $45,000. The increase would allow the...
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Brandt’s ignorance, indifference disqualify him for office

I am unfamiliar with Skip Brandt’s qualifications to serve as an Idaho County commissioner, but I know without a doubt that an understanding of Constitutional political theory is not one of them. According to an April 27, 2021, article in the Lewiston Tribune, Brandt claims it would be “unconstitutional” to...
Idaho Stateidahocountyfreepress.com

MORE PILT Act would base payments on actual property values; Idaho County received 40 cents per acre for FY2020

WASHINGTON – U.S. senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo (both R-Idaho) joined U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) in introducing the Making Obligations Right by Enlarging Payments in Lieu of Taxes Act, or MORE PILT Act. This bill would direct the Secretary of Interior to conduct a study on federal lands eligible for PILT payments to determine the actual property value of the land and the foregone property tax revenues that counties would have otherwise received.
Latah County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Recovery from the Pandemic economic blues continues

North central Idaho continues to recover from the Covid-19 economic downturn. Its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.0% in February to 3.3% in March. The rate remained above the near-record low of 3.0% a year earlier, in March 2020, but far below the coronavirus peak of 11.3% in April 2020, the month of steepest coronavirus job restrictions.
Idaho County, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

May 9 Letters to the Editor, Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Pro-life advocate Janet Porter, author of “A Heartbeat Away,” has made a stunning difference in saving babies’ lives throughout the U.S. Porter championed the Heartbeat Bill, which has now passed in 13 states, including Idaho. ... It says, “If a heartbeat is detected, the baby is protected.” Porter founded Faith2Action...
Idaho StateMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Gov. Brad Little signs Idaho wolf bill into law

A controversial wolf bill that sailed through the Idaho Legislature has been signed by Gov. Brad Little. The new law removes hunting and trapping bag limits for wolves, aligns wolf harvest rules with those for coyotes and other animals classified by the state as predators, and allows the Idaho Wolf Predation Control Board to hire private contractors.
Idaho County, IDuiargonaut.com

Higher education budget cuts heat to Senate

Idaho House moves to eliminate budgets in four-year universities. Idaho House of Representatives passed HB387 Monday, the higher education budget, potentially affecting the funding for the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Boise State University. Legislative members from District 5 voiced their discontent with the outcome from the House.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Red flag laws, state sovereignty topics in May 7-8 lectures

Red flag laws and state sovereignty are among the topics to be presented in free lecture courses being offered this Friday and Saturday in Grangeville and Kamiah. Speaker will be nation-ally known presenter, KrisAnne Hall. Presentations are free and sponsored by the Idaho County Republican Committee. On Friday, May 7,...
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: Overlooked reality children need be focus of education

Recently I was told that someone complained that I should resign, as I didn’t live up to my title of “trustee.” They believed that the title meant to be trusted to unquestionably support the administration. With that, I looked the up the word. Trustee — “An individual person or member of a board given control or powers of administration of property in trust with a legal obligation to administer it solely for the purposes specified.” Using that definition, I believe I’m the person foremost to be called a trustee. In five and a half years as a school board member, I haven’t seen, very often, when other board members come forward to point out reckless and wasteful spending, or challenge needless and unnecessary proposals, even when it was or should have been evident to them.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

American Legion to meet tonight

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville American Legion Post 37 will meet tonight, Wednesday, May 5, at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E Main at 6 p.m. All members are requested to attend. Veterans from all eras of service, wartime or not, are invited to become part of our...