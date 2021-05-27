MVSD comes away disappointed after levy vote

Recently I was told that someone complained that I should resign, as I didn’t live up to my title of “trustee.” They believed that the title meant to be trusted to unquestionably support the administration. With that, I looked the up the word. Trustee — “An individual person or member of a board given control or powers of administration of property in trust with a legal obligation to administer it solely for the purposes specified.” Using that definition, I believe I’m the person foremost to be called a trustee. In five and a half years as a school board member, I haven’t seen, very often, when other board members come forward to point out reckless and wasteful spending, or challenge needless and unnecessary proposals, even when it was or should have been evident to them.