Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

LETTER: Many to thank for success of save hall event

clearwaterprogress.com
 6 days ago

We would like to thank Dan Prado auction service; Brian Brokop of beer: 30; Charlie and Michelle Hayes and Mary Ann Funnemark for cooking up good eats; the Kamiah 4-H group, as well as all of our sponsors and donors for the huge success of our 1st Save the Hall benefit auction.

www.clearwaterprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Donors#Hall#Success#Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Related
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
boisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
AstronomyLewiston Morning Tribune

Lewis-Clark Valley Astrologers will begin meeting on Tuesday

The Lewis-Clark Valley Astrologers will begin monthly meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Spiritual Center, 2707 27th St., in the Clarkton Heights. The group features three master astrologers from the area, including William Schreib, an author of two books. Schreib also was a monthly columnist for 23 years, for the maga-zine Dell Horoscope.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of […] The post There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry appeared first on Only In Your State.
Post Register

IDHW, Empower Idaho support group series highlights pandemic resilience strategies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), in conjunction with Empower Idaho, announced a series of virtual interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19. “This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID. We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series," said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health said.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho Humane Society: 'I found a baby bird, now what?'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society says springtime is nesting season for birds, and it is normal to see baby birds running around. "You've probably started seeing all the baby birds running around. Although some may seem lost or too young to be alone, mom is often nearby. We have started receiving an influx of calls from Good Samaritans worried about birds they think are distressed or injured. Although we appreciate people being on the lookout and wanting to help, it can take away from actual emergency calls if the animal is not in danger," a spokesperson said on Facebook.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Clearwater Valley News: Public welcome to celebrate EMS week on May 21

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Chamber Recognizes Arsenault, Scott

Kamiah Chamber of Commerce President Dallon Wheeler gave the president’s award to Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault at the May 5 chamber meeting. Wheeler said, “We like what he’s done so far for the community and what he’s going to do.” Kayeloni Scott was also announced as the member of the year.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

‘Hometown Pride’ photo contest open to teens

KAMIAH — Teenagers 12 to 18 are invited to show what makes them proud to call Kamiah home. UYLC invites teenagers —anyone 12 to 18 years old, from Kamiah and Kooskia areas— to take photographs that depict something that brings them hometown pride and, in a short artist’s statement, tell why.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

First Hunt Foundation gets boost from RMEF

The First Hunt Foundation headquartered in Kamiah received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation said, “This grant is very timely and appreciated. Covid has slowed our operations down, but now we’re building back up to full speed and the funds will help expand our operations across the country.” The Foundation is now operating in 29 states with the goal of being in all 50 in the future. Brazell started the Foundation to help train new hunters and keep our hunting heritage alive when he retired from the US Forest Service in 2015. “It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started and all the things our amazing volunteers are doing across the nation.” Brazell added. There are currently 524 background checked volunteer mentors operating across the country. The funds will be used for a variety of things which could include equipment for taking youth and others hunting, publications, and attending outdoor shows to recruit even more mentors to train new hunters.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer slated at Robinson Pond June 26

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is again visiting local waters. IDFG provides all the equipment, bait and instruction to help new anglers get into the sport. No fishing license is required while the fishing trailer is on site. More information is available by calling (208) 799-5010. The full schedule can be found through the idfg.idaho.gov website on the Clearwater Region event page at: idfg.idaho.gov/events/9942/month.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Gathering marks awareness for missing, murdered indigenous women; red dresses in trees symbolize the victims

KAMIAH — Karee Picard, the director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s ‘Uuyit Kimti (new beginnings) program welcomed the group who gathered for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) last Thursday, May 6, at the Wa-A’Yas center in Kamiah. In conjunction with the event, ‘Uuyit Kimti staff hung red dresses from trees around Kamiah to symbolize the women.
Lewis County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Lewis County Historical Society

The May meeting of the Lewis County Historical Society will be held on Monday, May 17, at 1 p.m. in the Nezperce Community Center located at 602 4th Ave. The group will hold a short business meeting before sharing what each society has been doing. The public is invited to...
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

‘Save the Legion Hall’ fund-raiser set May 15; $20,000 goal this spring for repairs, upgrades

Ron Funnemark, the commander of American Legion post 75 said they are trying to raise $20,000 this spring for repairs and upgrades for the Legion Hall. The legion is planning the first “Save the Legion Hall” benefit auction on Saturday, May 15 (Armed Forces Day) from 5-8 p.m. with the live auction from 6-8 p.m. After seeing other organizations like “Save the Pool crab feed” hold successful fund-raisers at the hall, they decided to hold their own benefit auction. The event will have a no-host bar and pulled pork sandwich dinner for sale. They are asking community members and businesses for cash donations and auction items.
Kamiah, IDthemeateater.com

Venison Pizza Pockets Recipe

Every year I leave Bozeman, Montana, at 4 a.m. and drive through Idaho for a week of steelhead fishing on the Snake River. If I time it just right, I arrive in Kamiah, Idaho, the minute the first pizza pockets come out of the fryer at Harvest Foods. Of all the pizza pockets I've had across North America, these are by far the best.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Birth: Aksana Lin McClure

Hannah Gould and Alfred McClure, of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter. Aksana Lin McClure was born on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. She joins a sister, Alieyah...
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

KHS choir engages audience in first in-person show of year

KAMIAH — The Kamiah High School choir engaged an animated audience of 80-plus family members, friends and school staff with their Seasons of Music show last Monday, April 26. Despite attempts at performances earlier in the school year, this was the first in-person show of the school year due to COVID restrictions.