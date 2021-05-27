Schalke's dramatic decline: How one of Germany's great clubs suffered a remarkable Bundesliga relegation

Borussia Dortmund will face Mainz this upcoming Sunday in what will be one of the two final tests they face in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Borussia Dortmund are fresh off of an impressive 4-1 win against RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final, a result that will surely have lifted the team’s confidence through the roof. The all important win sealed their first serious piece of silverware since the 2017 DFB-Pokal. It also extended their win streak to six, an impressive turn around in form that has put them in the driving seat of their own Champions League destiny.