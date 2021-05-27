Cancel
Kamiah, ID

Kamiah, CV take individual titles at 1A state meet

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETON — Kamiah’s Jace Sams (400) and Brady Cox (110 hurdles) and Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman (800) all won individual titles at the 1A state championship track and field meet last Friday and Saturday, May 21-22, and the Prairie girls put together 1A Idaho’s fastest 4x200 group, with Alli Geis, Ellea Uhlenkott, Julia Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff finishing in 1:51.08, less than a tenth ahead of Raft River’s group.

