Kamiah, CV take individual titles at 1A state meet

Since the first game back in March, Kamiah’s Bodie Norman has impressed as the ace and anchor of the KHS pitching staff. At the time of writing on Tuesday, he and the Kubs were still in district tournament contention; their elimination game with CV Tuesday afternoon had not yet begun. His late-April pitching performance against CV involved 10 strikeouts and eight innings, as well as a three-run rally during the seventh, which tied the contest at 3-3. CV won it 4-3, and Norman chalked that up to pitching and infield defense.