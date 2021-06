Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a chance to walk back her remarks comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House mask mandate to the Holocaust. Instead, she doubled down. In an episode of David Brody’s podcast “The Water Cooler,” Greene called Pelosi “mentally ill” for asking Republican members of congress to prove they had been vaccinated before she would allow them to enter the House without a mask on. “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star,” she said. “They were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”