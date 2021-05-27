Local Memorial Day remembrances scheduled

The Kamiah Progress gives the following interesting article relative to the project of installing a twenty-mile flume along the Lolo creek:. “Information reached Kamiah this week that surveyors are now engaged in running the preliminary survey for the mammoth flum up Lolo creek for distance of twenty miles. This project has been worked upon for nearly a year and a strong company has been organized and it is reported that the financial end has been arranged for. It will require a large amount of money to carry the project through and when it is once started will be of untold benefit to Kamiah and the ridges on the east side of the river. While the timber products of a country can be taken down a flume nothing can be taken up it so anything going in must be taken from the nearest railway station and Kamiah is the nearest one and has the only feasible routes to all points on the upper Lolo and should reap much benefit from any improvement of the stream and our business men should see that the Lolo-Kamiah road is put through as soon as possible and also give as much encouragement as they can to all roads leading across the river.”