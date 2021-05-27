Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

Local Memorial Day remembrances scheduled

clearwaterprogress.com
 6 days ago

VFW Post 5407 & American Legion Post 75 will be conducting the following Memorial Day remembrances on Monday, May 31, at the following times and locations:. • 11 a.m., Presbyterian Indian Cemetery, Blue Church, Hwy 12. Kamiah. • 11:30 a.m., No Kid Lane Cemetery, No Kid Lane, Kamiah. The community...

www.clearwaterprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Local
Idaho Government
Kamiah, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#American Legion#Community#Kamiah Cemetery Monument#Blue Church#Kooskia Bridge#Boat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Clearwater Valley News: Public welcome to celebrate EMS week on May 21

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Chamber Recognizes Arsenault, Scott

Kamiah Chamber of Commerce President Dallon Wheeler gave the president’s award to Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault at the May 5 chamber meeting. Wheeler said, “We like what he’s done so far for the community and what he’s going to do.” Kayeloni Scott was also announced as the member of the year.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Gathering marks awareness for missing, murdered indigenous women; red dresses in trees symbolize the victims

KAMIAH — Karee Picard, the director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s ‘Uuyit Kimti (new beginnings) program welcomed the group who gathered for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) last Thursday, May 6, at the Wa-A’Yas center in Kamiah. In conjunction with the event, ‘Uuyit Kimti staff hung red dresses from trees around Kamiah to symbolize the women.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

First Hunt Foundation gets boost from RMEF

The First Hunt Foundation headquartered in Kamiah received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation said, “This grant is very timely and appreciated. Covid has slowed our operations down, but now we’re building back up to full speed and the funds will help expand our operations across the country.” The Foundation is now operating in 29 states with the goal of being in all 50 in the future. Brazell started the Foundation to help train new hunters and keep our hunting heritage alive when he retired from the US Forest Service in 2015. “It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started and all the things our amazing volunteers are doing across the nation.” Brazell added. There are currently 524 background checked volunteer mentors operating across the country. The funds will be used for a variety of things which could include equipment for taking youth and others hunting, publications, and attending outdoor shows to recruit even more mentors to train new hunters.
Kamiah, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

TWENTY-MILE FLUME ON LOLO CREEK

The Kamiah Progress gives the following interesting article relative to the project of installing a twenty-mile flume along the Lolo creek:. “Information reached Kamiah this week that surveyors are now engaged in running the preliminary survey for the mammoth flum up Lolo creek for distance of twenty miles. This project has been worked upon for nearly a year and a strong company has been organized and it is reported that the financial end has been arranged for. It will require a large amount of money to carry the project through and when it is once started will be of untold benefit to Kamiah and the ridges on the east side of the river. While the timber products of a country can be taken down a flume nothing can be taken up it so anything going in must be taken from the nearest railway station and Kamiah is the nearest one and has the only feasible routes to all points on the upper Lolo and should reap much benefit from any improvement of the stream and our business men should see that the Lolo-Kamiah road is put through as soon as possible and also give as much encouragement as they can to all roads leading across the river.”
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

‘Hometown Pride’ photo contest open to teens

KAMIAH — Teenagers 12 to 18 are invited to show what makes them proud to call Kamiah home. UYLC invites teenagers —anyone 12 to 18 years old, from Kamiah and Kooskia areas— to take photographs that depict something that brings them hometown pride and, in a short artist’s statement, tell why.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer slated at Robinson Pond June 26

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is again visiting local waters. IDFG provides all the equipment, bait and instruction to help new anglers get into the sport. No fishing license is required while the fishing trailer is on site. More information is available by calling (208) 799-5010. The full schedule can be found through the idfg.idaho.gov website on the Clearwater Region event page at: idfg.idaho.gov/events/9942/month.
Weippe, IDclearwatertribune.com

State sells timber sale

The Idaho Department of Lands sold a timber sale on Wednesday, May 5, at Kamiah. Fidlers Bane Pulp, located one (1) mile west of Weippe, was sold to Clearwater Paper Coporation. The estimated 4,100 MBF was sold for an average price of $307.15 per M. Proceeds will benefit the Public...
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

‘Save the Legion Hall’ fund-raiser set May 15; $20,000 goal this spring for repairs, upgrades

Ron Funnemark, the commander of American Legion post 75 said they are trying to raise $20,000 this spring for repairs and upgrades for the Legion Hall. The legion is planning the first “Save the Legion Hall” benefit auction on Saturday, May 15 (Armed Forces Day) from 5-8 p.m. with the live auction from 6-8 p.m. After seeing other organizations like “Save the Pool crab feed” hold successful fund-raisers at the hall, they decided to hold their own benefit auction. The event will have a no-host bar and pulled pork sandwich dinner for sale. They are asking community members and businesses for cash donations and auction items.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Birth: Aksana Lin McClure

Hannah Gould and Alfred McClure, of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter. Aksana Lin McClure was born on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. She joins a sister, Alieyah...
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Council discussion follows port request to oppose dam removal

KAMIAH — At the regular Kamiah city council meeting on April 28, all members attended with Stephen Rowe participating by telephone. Council approved a parade permit request from Ada Fryer, a Health and Safety Advocate from the Nez Perce Tribe’s ‘Uuyit Kimti-New Beginning program. Fryer explained the walk is planned as part of a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It will begin at noon on May 6th at the Wa-A’YAS center.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Red flag laws, state sovereignty topics in May 7-8 lectures

Red flag laws and state sovereignty are among the topics to be presented in free lecture courses being offered this Friday and Saturday in Grangeville and Kamiah. Speaker will be nation-ally known presenter, KrisAnne Hall. Presentations are free and sponsored by the Idaho County Republican Committee. On Friday, May 7,...