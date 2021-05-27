Awe-inspiring memorials and other places honoring our vets
Our country was founded through war, and millions of men and women have joined the U.S. armed forces since, some sacrificing their lives here or overseas to preserve the nation and its freedoms. People cross oceans to remember the fallen on the beaches of Normandy and The Ardennes, but there are plenty of places paying tribute right here in America. Here are 15 awe-inspiring military sites that honor America's veterans. (All are free to visit, except where noted, and some are operating under coronavirus restrictions).www.msn.com