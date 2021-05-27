Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

$96,850 grant to benefit Kamiah-based First Hunt Foundation; ‘It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started...’

clearwaterprogress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMIAH — The First Hunt Foundation (FHF), headquartered in Kamiah, has just received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. “This grant is very timely and appreciated,” said Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation. “Covid has slowed...

www.clearwaterprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Local
Idaho Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Us Forest Service#Charity#The First Hunt Foundation#Fhf#Covid#The Us Forest Service#Fnwcu#Energy#Hunting Skills#Amazing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
boisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Post Register

IDHW, Empower Idaho support group series highlights pandemic resilience strategies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), in conjunction with Empower Idaho, announced a series of virtual interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19. “This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID. We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series," said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health said.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

Idaho man makes multi-year project of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

IDAHO FALLS – Ken Simpson likes adventures. He’s ridden a bike across the U.S., around Europe and up to Alaska. He’s hiked for weeks on Western trails. After decades of hiking, backpacking and tour biking, he set his sights on a big prize: hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,650-mile-long...
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho’s black bears are out of their winter dens looking for food

KETCHUM — After spending the winter months hibernating, black bears are now emerging from their dens. Once they leave their dens they are now hungry bears and will immediately start looking for food, mostly spring grasses, but pretty much anything that can provide easy calories. During hibernation, black bears survive by burning fat reserves, a boar (male) black bear usually loses 15% to 30% of their body weight, while a sow with cubs can lose up to 40% of her body weight.
AstronomyLewiston Morning Tribune

Lewis-Clark Valley Astrologers will begin meeting on Tuesday

The Lewis-Clark Valley Astrologers will begin monthly meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Spiritual Center, 2707 27th St., in the Clarkton Heights. The group features three master astrologers from the area, including William Schreib, an author of two books. Schreib also was a monthly columnist for 23 years, for the maga-zine Dell Horoscope.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho Humane Society: 'I found a baby bird, now what?'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society says springtime is nesting season for birds, and it is normal to see baby birds running around. "You've probably started seeing all the baby birds running around. Although some may seem lost or too young to be alone, mom is often nearby. We have started receiving an influx of calls from Good Samaritans worried about birds they think are distressed or injured. Although we appreciate people being on the lookout and wanting to help, it can take away from actual emergency calls if the animal is not in danger," a spokesperson said on Facebook.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of […] The post There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry appeared first on Only In Your State.
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Ophir Gold Announces Submission of a 5-Year Plan of Operations for Extended Exploration at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp.(TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF)("Ophir" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has submitted the necessary documentation to the United States Forest Service (the "USFS") in support a five-year Plan of Operations ("Plan of Operations") for extended exploration of the Breccia Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and may be accessed directly by road.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

First Hunt Foundation gets boost from RMEF

The First Hunt Foundation headquartered in Kamiah received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation said, “This grant is very timely and appreciated. Covid has slowed our operations down, but now we’re building back up to full speed and the funds will help expand our operations across the country.” The Foundation is now operating in 29 states with the goal of being in all 50 in the future. Brazell started the Foundation to help train new hunters and keep our hunting heritage alive when he retired from the US Forest Service in 2015. “It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started and all the things our amazing volunteers are doing across the nation.” Brazell added. There are currently 524 background checked volunteer mentors operating across the country. The funds will be used for a variety of things which could include equipment for taking youth and others hunting, publications, and attending outdoor shows to recruit even more mentors to train new hunters.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Clearwater Valley News: Public welcome to celebrate EMS week on May 21

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Chamber Recognizes Arsenault, Scott

Kamiah Chamber of Commerce President Dallon Wheeler gave the president’s award to Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault at the May 5 chamber meeting. Wheeler said, “We like what he’s done so far for the community and what he’s going to do.” Kayeloni Scott was also announced as the member of the year.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Gathering marks awareness for missing, murdered indigenous women; red dresses in trees symbolize the victims

KAMIAH — Karee Picard, the director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s ‘Uuyit Kimti (new beginnings) program welcomed the group who gathered for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) last Thursday, May 6, at the Wa-A’Yas center in Kamiah. In conjunction with the event, ‘Uuyit Kimti staff hung red dresses from trees around Kamiah to symbolize the women.
Weippe, IDclearwatertribune.com

State sells timber sale

The Idaho Department of Lands sold a timber sale on Wednesday, May 5, at Kamiah. Fidlers Bane Pulp, located one (1) mile west of Weippe, was sold to Clearwater Paper Coporation. The estimated 4,100 MBF was sold for an average price of $307.15 per M. Proceeds will benefit the Public...