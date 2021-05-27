Cancel
Mali president and prime minister freed by military after resigning

By Paul Lorgerie, Tiemoko Diallo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed after they were detained by the military and later resigned, an aide to the vice president said on Thursday. Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested and taken to a military base outside the capital...

