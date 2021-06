Matt Hancock will face MPs in the Commons on Thursday morning over allegations made by Dominic Cummings that he lied to colleagues and performed “disastrously” during the Covid crisis.The health secretary will answer an urgent question around 10.30am after a scathing attack by Mr Cummings – who argued the Cabinet minister should have been sacked on dozens of occasions.The health secretary said he had not seen the former Downing Street senior adviser’s full seven-hour evidence session – since he was busy “saving lives” by dealing with the vaccination rollout.Speaking outside his home Mr Hancock said: “I haven’t seen this...