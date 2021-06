“You should get Keir to do more of these non political and more personal interviews,” I said to his press officer after he spent ten minutes talking to me and Jacqui Smith about his memories of the year 2020. We saw a very different side to the politician who many feel is somewhat charismatically challenged. He was funny, witty and entertaining – far from the slightly monochrome character we had previously seen in the normal political interviews politicians undertake each day. I had seen this in an hour long interview and phone I did with him in March last year during the Labour leadership contest. I was more impressed than I perhaps wanted to be.