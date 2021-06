Movies and food trucks will be returning to Friedman Park this summer for some family fun. Friedman Park in Newburgh is, in my opinion, one of the best parks in the Evansville area. There is so much there for you and your family to see and do. Aside from the playground and fishing area, the park offers several other amenities that make it unique. This 180-acre park features some amazing views of the Wildflower meadows, hummingbird gardens, and butterfly gardens. Friedman Park also features picnic pavilions, more than a mile of biking and walking trails, and even an amphitheater.