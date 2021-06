North Central Missouri College recently held the Show-Me Your Hometown – Dual Credit High School Video Contest to celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial. Students were asked to create a two-minute video showcasing their hometown. Princeton High School Dual Credit Seniors, who were also members of the PHS Multimedia class, won grand prize for their entry. The grand prize included a new piece of equipment for the Multimedia class (a transmitter that will allow more camera options for live broadcasting) and a lunch party. Other high school finalists that each received a cash prize were Milan High School, Green City High School, Stanberry High School, and Cameron High School.