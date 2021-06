A Brookfield man accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit starting in Linn County and ending at Marshall in February 2020 was sentenced in Linn County on May 5, 2021. Matthew Guilford was sentenced to 15 years with the Missouri Division of Adult Institutions on a case involving felony charges of trafficking drugs—second degree and possession of a controlled substance. He was given consideration for probation to his admission and participation in the long-term treatment program. Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon says he will be allowed five-year probation if he successfully completes the treatment program. A jury returned a guilty verdict in November.