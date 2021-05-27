Cancel
Bethany, MO

Firefighters respond to Hy-Vee Store in Bethany

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor damage was reported from a fire in the facade of the Hy-Vee of Bethany on May 26th. Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place says the Bethany Fire Department responded the morning of May 26th in reference to a small fire on the outside of the building behind an electric sign.

