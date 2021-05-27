Firefighters respond to Hy-Vee Store in Bethany

The Highway Patrol arrested three individuals in area counties on Friday night of May 14, on various allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandra Crouch of Scottsdale, Arizona, and 40-year-old George Rainey of Pattonsburg were arrested in Harrison County. Crouch was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine. Other allegations included leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving a crash, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Rainey was accused of tampering with a motor vehicle—second degree. Crouch and Rainey were taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.