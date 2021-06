REVIEW – Wow, no sooner had I reviewed the Dyson clone Dreametech T20 cordless stick vacuum cleaner when they release the updated (and upgraded) T30. The T30 has a few new features along with increased suction power, but otherwise, it’s almost identical to the T20. I’m not sure if the T30 will replace or be sold alongside the T20. When Dyson replaces a model cordless vacuum cleaner, they usually keep selling the previous model at a reduced price. The question is: Is it worth upgrading from the T20 to the T30? The short answer is no. If you already own the T20, be happy with it. The real question is if the T30 is worth the higher price?