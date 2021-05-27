Video: New Music from Night Ranger

Legendary hard rockers Night Ranger are set to release their 12th studio album, “ATBPO” on August 6, 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. “ATBPO” stands for And The Band Played On, an ode to making music during the covid era. It will be available on CD and Vinyl (several limited edition, color vinyl versions), as well as digitally across all streaming platforms. Today, fans can get their first taste of the album with the release of ‘Breakout’, the first single and music video from the album. Check it out below! — Pre-order/save “ATBPO” HERE: https://orcd.co/atbpo.