Video: New Music from Night Ranger

Cedric Burnside has spent the better part of his life playing the blues, from his early days playing guitar or drums alongside the Hill Country Blues legend R.L. Burnside, his grandfather, in Holly Springs, Mississippi, to teaming up with next-gen talents like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram for tour dates across the country—and nabbing a couple of Grammy nominations along the way. Next month, the 42-year-old bluesman returns with I Be Trying, his most personal album yet. “The music I write means a lot to me,” Burnside says. “I put everything into it—my heart, my soul, my pride. I hope it’ll help people open up and say how they really feel to the world. It certainly does that for me.”