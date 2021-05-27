Cancel
Public Health

China Says Politics Behind US Call for Virus Origin Probe

Cover picture for the articleChina on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that President Joe Biden’s...

Related
ScienceScience Now

Biden adds voice to calls for further investigation into origins of pandemic virus

Science’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. President Joe Biden today joined a growing chorus of voices calling, yet again, for a fuller, more transparent investigation into whether the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Biden outlined steps the United States would take to try to resolve the question, apparently even if China declines to allow a more thorough investigation of the scenario than a World Health Organization (WHO) team conducted earlier this year. The president’s move came as several top federal scientists testified at a Senate hearing this morning that the lab-leak hypothesis was a credible explanation for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, although less likely than a competing scenario in which the virus spilled over from wild or domesticated animals into people.
U.S. Politicscalifornianewstimes.com

US renews calls for investigation into origins of Covid-19

The Biden administration has updated the US call for a more complete investigation of its origins COVID-19After a report last weekend, the theory that the disease was accidentally released from a research institute in Wuhan, China, was supported. Andy Slavit, one of the U.S. president’s coronavirus advisers, said on Tuesday...
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US-China row intensifies over Covid origins probe

May 28—A global row intensified amid renewed calls for an investigation into the origins of the Covid pandemic on Thursday, with Beijing accusing the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking responsibility, even as the US President pledged to release the findings of the US intelligence community's probe into the matter.
Public HealthMiami Herald

China rejects new US investigation into origin of coronavirus

China rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's order for a new investigation by U.S. intelligence agencies into the origins of the coronavirus, accusing the U.S. of trying to politicize the search. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday accused the U.S. of trying to pin the blame for the pandemic...
U.S. Politicsweisradio.com

Untapped US intelligence to be probed for clues to COVID-19 origin

(WASHINGTON) — After assessing the intelligence and raw data before them, it became apparent to Biden and his top officials that a large cache of information had yet to be fully analyzed — officials told ABC News — potential evidence that could hold clues to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people. The existence of unexamined intelligence was first reported by the New York Times.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

China refusal to help WHO COVID origins probe accelerated Biden announcement on US investigation: official

China’s refusal to help the World Well being Group’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19 spurred the Biden administration to speed up the declassification of U.S. intelligence and the discharge of President Biden’s assertion revealing that officers are coalescing round “two possible situations” that led to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Information has discovered.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

U.S. call for deep dive on virus angers China

China reacted angrily to the Biden administration's calls for a harder investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic -- accusing the United States of hypocrisy and suggesting it needed to open its own biological laboratories to international inspection. Speaking at a media briefing Thursday in Beijing, Foreign Affairs Ministry...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Press

Smerconish calls out the politics of Covid-19 origin theories

CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses the political reaction to new questions about Covid-19's origin after a report found that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019, about a month earlier than China had reported to WHO that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Graham calls for China sanctions after COVID origin probe announced

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday he plans to propose sanctions on China unless and until it agrees to a transparent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t think without sanctions, without international pressure, they’re ever going to help,” Graham told Fox News’ “America Reports”, adding “the...
MilitaryBakersfield Californian

Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to Biden

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey said it will send home Russian missile experts overseeing the S-400 air defense technology that has strained ties with the United States, addressing one of Washington’s concerns with the system while ruling out scrapping it altogether. The remarks, which come ahead of a planned meeting between...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

China accuses US of ‘politicising’ Covid origins and says it is damaging investigations

China has accused the US of politicising the origins of Covid-19 and claimed it will not only make it hard to find the origins but give a free rein to the “political virus” seriously hampering international cooperation on the issue.The outburst follows US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he has asked the “intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information” about the origins of the Covid-19 virus, including whether it emerged from animals or from a laboratory accident. The first case of Covid-19 was reported from China before it spread across the world. Many...