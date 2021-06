Jurgen Klinsmann would “entertain” taking the Tottenham Hotspur manager's job, should he be offered the chance.The former Germany striker, who has gone on to manage his national team as well as the United States, spent two successful spells in north London, scoring 29 Premier League goals.Tottenham are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Jose Mourinho earlier in the year.Klinsmann is out of work following his own exit from Hertha Berlin last year but says he has an "open mind" in terms of what is next including a possible return to his former club."Definitely you'd...