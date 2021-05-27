Cancel
Animals

Northern Puffer Fish

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe northern puffer, Sphoeroides maculatus, is a species in the family Tetraodontidae, or pufferfishes, found along the Atlantic coast of North America. Unlike many other pufferfish species, the flesh of the northern puffer is not poisonous (its viscera can contain poison). They are commonly called sugar toads in the Chesapeake Bay region, where they are eaten as a delicacy. In much of the Northeast, the fish is known simply as "blowfish" or "chicken of the sea"

