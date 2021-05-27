Northern Puffer Fish

To showcase and highlight all the great fishing that MHC has to offer, Visit Martinsville is announcing their Fishing Fever in MHC Fishing Campaign kicking off June 1st, 2021. Starting that following Friday June 4th, we will have a “Catch of the Week” photo contest on our Visit Martinsville’s Facebook page once a week for 5 weeks. Each week, one lucky winner will be randomly selected and will receive a $25 gift card to Angler’s Choice right here in Martinsville, VA. Along the way, we will be sharing both some known, and some not so well-known fishing tips and hacks with our #TackleBoxTuesday video series. During the campaign, be sure to enjoy Free Fishing Days in Virginia June 4-6, 2021. No fishing license is required in the state of Virginia those days so grab a buddy, a rod or 2, and hit the waters of Martinsville-Henry County for some epic fishing.