Baton Rouge, LA

Charter Schools USA eyes former Runnels preschool location for new charter

By Caitie Burkes
Baton Rouge Business Report
 15 days ago

Charter Schools USA has applied for a permit to renovate the former Runnels preschool building on Jefferson Highway for use as a charter school. Design Build Associates this week filed the expedited commercial plan review permit on behalf of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based charter school chain, which currently operates nearly 100 schools in five states: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Louisiana.

www.businessreport.com
