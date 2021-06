Walmart Inc.’s ubiquity in American life is translating well to one of the retailer’s smaller but fast-growing ventures — advertising. The company said in its latest earnings call last month that its advertising revenue saw “triple-digit” growth in the first quarter of fiscal-year 2022. The business, part of an endeavor that the retailer rebranded this year as “Walmart Connect,” touts not only its vast trove of consumer shopping data, but its technology to process that information. The goal, Walmart says, is to help brands target their advertising in stores and online.