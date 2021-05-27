Cancel
A Career as an Artist and Author

By Mike Switzer
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next guest is a Charleston artist whose how-to-paint-and-draw book recently became a best-seller on Amazon. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior Vice President/Investment Officer and Certified Portfolio Manager. In 1999, he and his wife, Maggie, purchased and operated for eight years the Baskin Robbins ice cream store on Forest Drive in Columbia. They grew the store from a bottom-tier operation in the Baskin Robbins franchise system to one in the top 5% nationwide within three years, tripling sales along the way. While operating the ice cream store, Mike and Maggie received patents for a portable ice cream sink and fold-down sneezeguard they invented and in 2002 started Magnolia Carts, an ice cream cart manufacturing company, which they sold in 2013.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
williamsrecord.com

Artists of the Class of 2021

In recognition of the graduating seniors in studio art, music, and theatre, the Record has created a brief series of artist features. The artists offered their thoughts on their senior projects, recitals, or theses; how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their art; their experiences as artists at the College; and their plans for the future.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Artist experiments with

An Oneonta resident whose art thrusts viewers into a world of abstract thoughts and concepts is on display at The Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Originally from Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Madeline Silber is a professional artist, graphic designer and art teacher at SUNY Oneonta. Her show is called ‘Along the Way,’...
Menlo Park, CAPalo Alto Online

'The story of an artist'

The current exhibition at the Pamela Walsh Gallery, "Mitchell Johnson, Color Continuum," may be perfectly timed to usher in a hopeful, post-pandemic era. The survey show, which features selected paintings by the Menlo Park artist dating from 1988 to 2021, is a bright, colorful and uplifting experience with the added benefit of taking the viewer, vicariously, to scenic spots around the world.
Books & LiteratureSt. Louis American

From makeup artist to author, Mahogani Reign releases “Saved Hot Mess”

On top of having to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, Mahogani Reign says she faced other challenges including heartbreak from divorce, body image issues and daddy issues. She relied on her Christian faith to help her overcome those adversities. In doing so, she couldn’t find Christianity-based books that she thought were relatable. Instead, she published her second book, “Saved Hot Mess.”
Newport, ARGuard Online

Batesville authors, musicians and visual artists to be part of Delta Arts Festival

NEWPORT — The 2021 Delta Arts Festival at Newport, which will be held June 4 and 5, will include 200 visual artists, 35 authors, 31 concerts and 10 film screenings. Batesville presenters include: authors Marla Bennett and L.H. Taylor; musicians Ed Casper, Chris Davis, and John Parks; and visual artists Annette Allen, Sabina Burnett, Peggy Meitzen, Leia Parks, Julie Reardon, Dave Timko, Mary Sutterfield and Brenda Lawrence.
Augusta, GAaugustaceo.com

Call for 2022 Artist in Residence

Expand your development & research build relationships & master your craft. The Westobou Artist in Residence program awards free studio space to an emerging or mid-career Augusta-based visual artists for one year at the Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art (GHIA). The program provides a stipend for research, tools and supplies to build a body of work for an exhibition at Westobou Gallery in 2023. In collaboration with the GHIA, the artist in residence will teach a year-long workshop series to community members.
Books & LiteratureDuxbury Clipper

Author Event

Joining the DSC on Zoom to discuss his memoir, “The Water Between Us: A Boy, a Father, Outdoor Misadventures and the Healing Power of Nature,” bestselling author Michael Tougias will tell the story of his boyhood in the 1960s and 70s was a time for exploration and mischief. Tougias found more than his share of misadventures in the woods and on the water: some life-threatening but others innocently hilarious. This is also a story of a complex and strained relationship between father and son, the...
Belton, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Honoring young artists

Axel Hernandez, a Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow junior, is happy to see the color returning to downtown Belton. “There was a period of time (during COVID-19) where no one was downtown in Belton,” Hernandez told the Telegram. “It was completely quiet. But then things started to get better. People started to come back … and you could really see the liveliness return.”
Chicago, ILculturalweekly.com

Portrait of an Artist as a Modern Dancer

I’m working on a memoir called Discovering the Fountain of Youth, Becoming a First-Time Father at 70. Here’s a small excerpt. It’s 1970. I’m 22 years old. I’ve just randomly arrived in the Windy City of Chicago, climbed an old wooden staircase up into a rehearsal room on Wells Street in Old Town. A month later, my life will change forever…
Corbin, KYCorbin News Journal

Bonding authorized for Corbin Career Center construction

The Corbin Board of Education took the next step in the construction of the Corbin Career Center during a special called meeting last Thursday by authorizing the issuance of $4.3 million in bonds. Superintendent Dave Cox said the bonds will pay for not only the construction of the 9,100 square...
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Artist Spotlight: Adaja Cooper

"To Glisten" by Adaja Cooper, 24x36 in., acrylic and oil paint on canvas. "'To Glisten' is one of my favorite paintings!" Cooper says. "The piece is of my younger cousin while we were at the pool. It was such a beautiful day, and I remember asking her to pose for multiple pictures. I came up with the title because of the way the water glistened off her skin and seemed to reflect everything around her. I tried my best to capture as many details as possible due to this, which resulted in the painting taking six months to complete from beginning to end."
Visual Artmiltonfl.org

Artist Group

Color Your World by joining our artist group every Monday at the Clyde L. Gracey Community Center. The artist group members work on their art, share stories, offer tips and help, as well as enjoying working on their craft.
Visual Artparadisenewsfl.com

Artists in Paradise

Film stars, screenwriters, playwrights and painters…even St. Pete Beach and the Don CeSar star in this summer’s salute to local talent. Creative Kudos: First featured in Paradise News, these three artists continue to make headlines. Steve Kenny, who lives in DTSP, is busy showing his work around the world. His painting, The Prince, was recently added to the permanent collection of the Polk Museum of Art in Lakeland. His work is also on display in Small Works 2021 – Beinart Gallery, Brunswick, Australia through June, Animalia – Haven Gallery, Northport, NY, 10/23-11/28 and Corey Helford Gallery, Los Angeles, CA, 8/14-9/18. Sharon Folta’s documentary “Little Satchmo” about her father Louie Armstrong will have its world premiere at the prestigious Thessaloniki Documentary Festival on June 29th. Little Satchmo’s debut coincides with the 50th anniversary of Louis Armstrong’s death, and reveals a side of an American icon that has long been left eclipsed by stereotype and caricature. Eugenie Bondurant’s tour-de-force as the spooky Dani McConnell in Fear of Rain and in the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as the occultist opening June 4 are must-see performances. An acting coach, she was a featured panelist at the recent DTSP Sunscreen Film Festival this spring.
Books & Literatureknsiradio.com

Author Holding Series on Getting Kids Ready for College, Career

(KNSI) – Parents with a child leaving the nest soon probably have many questions about preparing them for the next step in life. Central Minnesota author and award-winning keynote speaker Kelly Radi says she had a lot of questions when sending her oldest child away to school and when she couldn’t find a book to help her, she wrote her own ‘Out to Sea: A Parents’ Survival Guide to the Freshman Voyage.’
Visual ArtThe Post and Courier

Spano is N.A. Artists Guild's Artist of the Month

Andrea Spano is the Artist of the Month for the North Augusta Artists Guild. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee. Her father was in the Air Force, so she moved with her family many times while growing up. Among the places she has lived are Morocco, Germany, Belgium, New Mexico and Maryland. She has lived in South Carolina for 46 years. She obtained her undergraduate degree in art education from the University of New Hampshire. She then completed 18 credits at New Mexico Highlands University in the media of printmaking, fiber art and ceramics. She received her master’s degree in education technology from USC. She was an art educator for 35 years working in Aiken County, Area 5 school system, which includes Silver Bluff High School, New Ellenton Middle and Jackson Middle (formerly Jackson High School).
West Hollywood, CAbeverlypress.com

WeHo opens artists grant

West Hollywood has opened an additional grant application opportunity for artist performers and entertainers who are residents. The WeHo Artist Performance Grants will provide support for artists and offer opportunities for them to share their talents with the community. The city, through its Arts Division, is seeking entertainers, artists and...