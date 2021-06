Having profited from the dearth of physical events during the pandemic, Zoom is hoping virtual gatherings are here to stay. The video chat service is today announcing an events platform that gives businesses and social users a place to create and share events. From yoga classes hosted by a local studio to an internal hands-on meeting to a large conference, the new feature aims to cater to Zoom's disparate user base. For the company, it offers a chance to extract more revenue by pushing people — many of who simply use its free service to chat to friends — to its paid licenses, which range from $150 for smaller meetings subscriptions to $64,900 annually for larger webinars.