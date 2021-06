Under new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people in the US — those who are two weeks out from their final dose — do not need to wear masks indoors and outdoors in most situations, excluding public transportation, due to the vaccines' efficacy in thwarting infection and growing evidence about their efficacy in stopping transmission as well. Despite CDC recommendations, state and local mandates still apply, and individual businesses can call for masks. So, will you finally be able to go mask-free at the gym?