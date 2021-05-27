Cancel
Environment

Tracking strong storms moving in this morning

By Kevin Schneider
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY: Rounds of showers and storms throughout the day with the threat of severe weather with each. Highs will top out near 80 this afternoon. For the latest details on the threats and timing, head over to the Stormtrack Insider Blog. TONIGHT: The severe threat will be here until about...

abc17news.com
