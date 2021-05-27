Cancel
WATCH: San Francisco Giants come back to knock off Diamondbacks

Austin Slater slugged a tying two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning and Jason Vosler followed with his first major league blast as the San Francisco Giants rallied for a 5-4 victory over the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Phoenix.

Vosler was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day when Brandon Belt (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch-runner when Darin Ruf sustained an apparent hamstring injury while rounding first base after his second single of the game.

Buster Posey and Mike Yastrzemski also drove in runs as San Francisco overcame a four-run deficit to sweep the two-game series.

Nick Ahmed, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith had three hits apiece for Arizona, which left the bases loaded in the ninth while dropping its 10th straight game and 13th of its last 14.

Donovan Solano started the eighth-inning outburst with a double into the right-field corner against Diamondbacks right-hander Stefan Crichton, who then retired the next two batters.

With left-handed-hitting Alex Dickerson due up, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo pulled Crichton and brought in left-hander Alex Young (1-4). The Giants countered by calling on the right-handed-hitting Slater and he bashed a 2-2 cutter 460 feet into the second deck in left to tie the score.

The left-handed hitting Vosler followed by clearing the fence in right on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. He sent a 3-2 fastball 375 feet to put San Francisco ahead.

Giants right-hander Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh and left-hander Jake McGee tossed a flawless eighth. Right-hander Tyler Rogers worked out of a heavy jam in the ninth for his sixth save.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out on singles by Smith, Ahmed and Rojas. Rogers struck out Ketel Marte and retired Eduardo Escobar on a grounder to end it.

Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto gave up four runs and eight hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Arizona started fast as Josh Rojas began the bottom of the first with a double and scored on Marte’s single.

The Diamondbacks tacked on three runs in the second. Ahmed’s RBI single made it 2-0 and Rojas later delivered a two-run single.

San Francisco scored twice in the sixth. Yastrzemski laced a run-scoring double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Posey’s infield out.

–Field Level Media

MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Takes seat Wednesday

Rojas isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins. Rojas has gone 8-for-19 with four home runs, a double, seven runs and six RBI across the last five games. However, Pavin Smith will shift to right field while Tim Locastro starts in center.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Not in Monday's lineup

Rojas isn't starting Monday's game against the Marlins. Rojas will get a breather after he went 7-for-15 with two doubles, two runs, a walk and two strikeouts in the last four games. Pavin Smith will shift to right field while Daulton Varsho takes over in center.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Slugs fifth homer

Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Marlins. The 26-year-old got Arizona on the board in the fifth inning by taking Sandy Alcantara deep. Rojas is on a tear, going 8-for-19 over the last five games with four of his five homers on the year, and with Kole Calhoun (hamstring) likely out until mid-June, he'll get a chance to settle in as the starting right fielder.
MLBTimes Union

Arizona-N.Y. Mets Runs

Diamondbacks second. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. Pavin Smith singles to right field. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Pavin Smith to second. Zac Gallen walks. Josh Rojas to second. Pavin Smith to third. Tim Locastro hit by pitch. Zac Gallen to second. Josh Rojas to third. Pavin Smith scores. Carson Kelly walks. Tim Locastro to second. Zac Gallen to third. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker walks. Carson Kelly to second. Tim Locastro to third. Zac Gallen scores. Eduardo Escobar pops out to James McCann.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Another two-hit night

Rojas went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Arizona's loss to the Mets on Saturday. The Diamondbacks were quiet offensively Saturday, but Rojas produced another multi-hit game. He is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak in which he is batting .452 with four home runs, six RBI and nine runs. In contrast, he started the season 2-for-31. The 27-year-old is slashing .277/.355/.506 in 93 plate appearances.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/12/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! After an extra-small five-game slate for my last write-up on Monday, I am ecstatic to see 10 games on the DraftKings evening slate. There are a few day games if you need a piece of the DFS action earlier than usual, but we will only look at the nighttime tilts in today's article. As far as weather watch goes, there isn't a ton to report. As of this writing, there is no particular danger of any rainouts, and the only thing to watch is the wind in Atlanta and New York.
MLBWTOP

Diamondbacks, streaking Rojas set for matchup with Marlins

Miami Marlins (16-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -101, Marlins -115; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBTimes Union

Washington-Arizona Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner homers to left field. Josh Harrison flies out to deep left center field to Daulton Varsho. Juan Soto walks. Kyle Schwarber singles to shallow right field. Juan Soto to second. Starlin Castro walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Juan Soto to third. Josh Bell doubles to right field. Starlin Castro to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Juan Soto scores. Yan Gomes doubles to deep left center field. Josh Bell scores. Starlin Castro scores. Max Scherzer grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Young to Josh VanMeter. Yan Gomes to third. Victor Robles doubles to deep left field. Yan Gomes scores. Trea Turner grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Josh VanMeter.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The PTERODACTYL Awards: Week 4

Welcome back to another installment of the PTERODACTYL awards, where we take the time to recognize the most exciting players and moments of the last week of baseball. For those of you joining us for the first time this week, PTERODACTYL is an overly complex acronym standing for Players That Embrace Riling Onlookers, Demanding Attention, & Causing Them to Yell Louder. It’s a Pitcher List award to be bestowed upon the players that demand our attention week to week with their performance and personality, both on and off the field.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Marlins Win Big after Diamondbacks Have Disastrous Eighth Inning

After losing an early three-run lead, the Miami Marlins rode a six-run eighth inning to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night. Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, returning from a stint on the injured list, hit a three-run homer in the first. Center fielder Lewis Brinson added one of his own in the eighth, pacing the Marlins to the win.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 9: Sleeping with the Fishes

I hadn’t seen Riley Smith pitch, or start, for the Diamondbacks this year, I don’t think, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. With Merrill Kelly this afternoon joining Taylor Widener on the IL, I was curious to watch him, especially given that we’re probably going to see him frequently in a starting role for the foreseeable future.
MLBMLB

Notes: Rojas on a tear; Kelly returning soon

Coming out of Spring Training in late March, it was all but guaranteed that D-backs infielder Josh Rojas seemed primed for a breakout season. Rojas scorched through the Cactus League, slashing .347/.405/.583 across 24 games, belting four homers and tallying 15 RBIs. However, since Opening Day against the Padres, everything...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Can The Injuries Just Stop Already?

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Is it just me or is this 2021 season more strange than the 2020 season. Granted, it’s great that we have the minor leagues back and a full 162-game slate and all, but we’ve already witnessed four (FOUR!) no-hitters in the first month of the season. On top of that, no one can remain healthy. We’ve had to deal with more injuries this season than I can remember and that has made the Fantasy baseball waiver wire even more important this season. The goal of the waiver wire in an ideal world is to pick up players that are hot and/or can help your team moving forward. That notion hasn’t vanished, but in 2021, finding a competent injury replacement has taken on equal importance.
MLBNBC Sports

Down Goes deGrom

The Mets were able to eke out a two-run victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon -- securing a sweep in their three game weekend series and their fifth consecutive victory. It came at a price though. Superstar right-hander Jacob deGrom - whose start earlier in the week was pushed...
MLBnumberfire.com

Arizona's Josh Rojas in right field on Tuesday night

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Josh Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rojas will make his 17th outfield appearance after Daulton Varsho was given the night off against the Marlins. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our models project Rojas to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

The Expert League FAAB Review: Week 5

Welcome back to the FAAB Review, the column that examines what been going on in multiple analyst leagues. The hope is that we can help you with your own FAAB bidding process and habits. This year, our primary focus is on The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational (TGFBI), a contest that contains 29 leagues of 15 teams each and crowns an overall champion. We’ll look at the 10 most popular FAAB buys in those leagues every week. We’ll also mention some of the highlights from Tout Wars AL and LABR NL, two deeper leagues in which I also compete, along with the Tout Mixed Draft league, in which Tim McCullough participates.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Mets Defeat Diamondbacks 4-2

The Diamondbacks lost their 5th straight game, falling to the Mets 4-2. Their record drops to 15-18 on the year. It was also their 9th straight loss at Citi Field dating back to May, 2018. Mets manager Luis Rojas decided to go with right handed Tommy Hunter as an opener...
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Andrew Young homer not enough to fuel D-backs in loss to Marlins

PHOENIX — After Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen was scratched from Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins, Matt Peacock stepped on the mound as his replacement in what would be Peacock’s first career MLB start. Peacock spun five innings, allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) and issued three...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Miami Marlins 3: I Say Potato. You Say Poteet.

Earlier today I assumed a third straight win against the Miami Marlins was nearly certain with Zac Gallen scheduled to start. It would have been a great start to the rest of the week for me because I will be at both Thursday and Friday’s games, but then we learned this afternoon that Gallen is going to be out for at least a few weeks with a UCL sprain. Because of that, instead of watching our ace take the mound we would be blessed with an emergency outing from Matt Peacock.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Nationals 3, D-Backs 0: Fedde up

Today's pitching matchup is a repeat of the game on April 17th in Washington where the Nationals won 6-2. Erick Fedde went 5 innings giving up 1 run and striking out 9 batters. Luke Weaver went 4 innings and gave up 8 hits and 4 runs. Oh, should I mention this was the game that Locastro got injured and his MLB record steals streak to begin a career ended? Let's hope this one turns out better...