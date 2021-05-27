What use of tech will be most helpful in customer retention post-pandemic?
The use of AI to drive customer loyalty and retention is more critical than ever post-pandemic. At Levi Strauss & Co., we embrace the belief that all companies need to be data and tech companies. And for us, our use of AI all comes back to our fans; we're using AI to drive personalization across channels, in consumer-facing ways as well as behind the scenes, to create environments where consumers will want to come back again and again.www.protocol.com