Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Eric Carle: Tributes pour in as The Very Hungry Caterpillar author dies aged 91

By Ruchira Sharma
inews.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes have poured in for Eric Carle, the author and illustrator of the best-selling children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Mr Carle’s family said he died, aged 91, from kidney failure on Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, with family members at his side. “In the light of...

inews.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Mo Willems
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Malorie Blackman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Books#Picture Books#Twitter#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Rip Eric Carle#Mr Carle#Tributes#Bestselling Author#Brown Bear Books#Love#Man#Moon#Sesame Street#Rainbows#Star#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
LifestyleThe Beat

INTERVIEW: Dani Hedlund reveals how they brought Gatsby, Camelot, and more to THE LITERARY TAROT

From the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, comes The Literary Tarot! An ambitious project that collaborated with storytellers and cartoonists to create a unique tarot deck. Combining the stories of classic literature with the magic of tarot, this Kickstarter campaign brings together a diverse and talented team to create a tarot deck that features 78 unique cards, illustrated with a beautiful limited palette and foil accents.
Charlotte, VTkidsvt.com

Books for All Ages That Celebrate Dads

One of my earliest memories is of snuggling up in my father's arms as he read to me and my sister before bedtime. His enthusiasm for books made me feel like we were the first children to discover Templeton the rat in Charlotte's Web. I learned to love reading because he loved reading.
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Monday!: "Les deux voix" ("The two voices") by Victor Hugo (French)

Here's "Les deux voix" (1831) ("The Two Voices"), also known as "Ce qu'on entend sur la montagne" ("What one hears on the mountain") by Victor Hugo (1802-1885). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Franz Liszt wrote a symphonic poem on this theme, which you can listen to here.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Spotlight on: Victoria Henry

Bacchanal is a richly imagined historical fantasy. Tell us a bit about the book: the world where it takes place, and the characters who inhabit that world. Bacchanal is set against the backdrop of The Great Depression and culminates with the Oklahoma Dust Bowl. At the center of this maelstrom is an unusual young woman, Eliza Meeks. She’s alone, ostracized and struggling to navigate her reality – a family that abandoned her and a fickle, capricious magical gift.
Books & Literaturepuzzleboxhorror.com

Interview with Horror Author Laird Barron

Recently, Puzzle Box Horror had the privilege of speaking with horror author Laird Barron about his life, his work, and his influences. Laird, an expat Alaskan, is the author of several books, including The Imago Sequence and Other Stories; Swift to Chase; and Blood Standard. Currently, Barron lives in the Rondout Valley of New York State and is at work on tales about the evil that men do.
TV & Videospostperspective.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Director Elisabeth Moss on Love of Post and VFX

Elisabeth Moss, who stars as June Osborne in the multi-Emmy Award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, has made her her directing debut on the show’s fourth season. With its dark themes of civil war, disease and pollution, economic chaos and power-crazed leaders, the show seems tailor-made for the COVID-19 era.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, June 6

1. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist. 2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity. 3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28)...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
Entertainmentthepassivevoice.com

An Incomplete Survey of Fictional Knitters

The craft of knitting is such a prominent literary act that a subgenre of literature—called “knit-lit”—has formed. Within this subgenre, there are several motifs, including what is colloquially referred to as “the sweater curse”: the idea that when someone knits a garment for their love interest, the act will seal the demise of their relationship. Knitting a garment by hand is a deeply intimate act, which perhaps explains why authors are attracted to its symbolic potential. Knitting also has an unassuming quality. The act evokes peace and domestic tranquility, and it is often employed to convey these sentiments. A knitter can become a vehicle for change, too, propelling a story forward through their handicraft. A character may weave intricate narrative webs, sometimes suggesting warmth or safety, and other times disguising the places where heartbreak, deceit, and evil may lie. If you look for them, you’ll find them—somebody in the corner, knitting a hat or a scarf, quite possibly something containing the depths of their affections or, just as probable, the names of the people they wish dead.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Washington Post paperback bestsellers

1 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death. 2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus. 3...
Books & Literatureholrmagazine.com

BOOK REVIEW: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE BY JANE AUSTEN

Pride and Prejudice is a famous work of female writer Jane Austen. The story depicts the world of the aristocracy in England at the end of the eighteenth century, Darcy and Elizabeth both carry the constraints of pride and prejudice of the society. The story’s content mainly revolves around the...
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

THE LITERARY TAROT rallies Atwood, DeConnick, Hickman, and more together for classic literature and tarot

Created by the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, The Literary Tarot is a unique Kickstarter campaign that brings together classic literature, contemporary storytellers, uniquely talented artists, and magic! This ambitious project tapped a whole slew of beloved storytellers to bring together a unique deck of 78 tarot cards. Each storyteller brought their own interpretation of the tarot card while also embracing the literary inspiration behind each card, whether that be Dracula, or Treasure Island, The Great Gatsby.
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

This year’s Lambda Award winners; Joanne O’Leary on Emily Dickinson’s posthumous editor Mabel Loomis Todd

The winners of the 2021 Lambda Literary Awards were announced last night. Among the awardees are Jenn Shapland in the Lesbian Memoir/Biography catagory for My Autobiography of Carson McCullors, Pamela Sneed in Lesbian Poetry for Funeral Diva, and Zeyn Joukhadar in Transgender Fiction for The Thirty Names of Night. In addition, special honors were given to Sarah Gerard, Brontez Purnell, T Kira Madden, and others.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

7 Fast Facts About Maniac Magee

When children’s author Jerry Spinelli first handed in the manuscript for his sixth novel, about a big-hearted, athletically gifted orphan known as “Maniac” Magee, he didn’t think he was onto anything special. It wasn’t until the publisher’s marketing director read the book on a flight to the Bologna Children’s Book Fair that Little, Brown Books for Young Readers realized it had a potential hit on its hands. Maniac Magee was published to broad acclaim in 1990, and in 1991 it was awarded the American Library Association’s Newbery Medal, an honor reserved for “the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children” each year.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Calvin Love :: Lavender

Canadian crooner Calvin Love’s work runs the gamut from danceable pop to existential dream. His latest record, Lavender, oozes with what you might call modern loneliness, in that there is no such thing as “away” or “getting away from it all.” Everything comes to us now, no matter where we are, despite whether we want it or not. “Connected” does not stop you from feeling alone or far afield from where you sense you ought to be.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Gatsby, Ripley and the fake heiress: inside the tech fantasy Anna X

One night, while out with friends in London and looking for a place open late, Joseph Charlton decided to talk his way into Soho House. It wouldn’t be that difficult, he reasoned. He’d been working as a journalist and recently had a meeting at the private members’ club, so it was just a matter of using someone else’s name to gain entry. He and his friends paid their own tab, but there was a Ripley-ish thrill to accessing a place off limits to all but a few.