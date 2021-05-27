Virginia Tech shut out 8-0 by Notre Dame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --Junior Will Mercer, junior Alex Rao and sophomore Liam Simon combined to toss a shutout on Wednesday as the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish blanked the Virginia Tech Hokies 8-0. Senior Jaison Heard (3-4) came out of the bullpen for Virginia Tech (27-25) and took the loss. Freshman Griffin Green was a bright spot for the Hokies, coming out of the bullpen as well and throwing one scoreless inning, allowing one hit, with no walks and three strikeouts.hokiesports.com