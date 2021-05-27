Virginia Tech shut out 8-0 by Notre Dame

Syracuse extended a new offer on Wednesday to 6-7, 280 pound offensive tackle prospect David Conner out of Dr. Henry Wise High in Maryland. "It was crazy man," Conner said. "I was about to get in the truck and my coach handed me the phone and said it was coach Monroe from Syracuse University. We talked, chopped it up, and he said, 'we’re offering you a full ride scholarship to Syracuse.' It was crazy because this is my first ACC offer and I have been trying to get this offer for months and I finally got it . I’m happy. This is amazing. I can’t wait to get on campus in two weeks."