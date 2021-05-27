Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

By MAE ANDERSON
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3Z7Z_0aD4GVPo00

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

Yes, with some exceptions.

Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

“Employers generally have wide scope” to make rules for the workplace, said Dorit Reiss, a law professor who specializes in vaccine policies at the University of California Hastings College of the Law. “It’s their business.”

Rules will vary by country. But the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate the flu and other vaccines, and has indicated they can require COVID-19 vaccines.

There are exceptions. For example, people can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Some states have proposed laws that restrict mandating the vaccines because of their “emergency use" status, but that may become less of an issue since Pfizer has applied for full approval and others are likely to follow.

How employers approach the issue will vary. Many might not want to require vaccination because of the administrative burden of tracking compliance and managing exemption requests, noted Michelle S. Strowhiro, an employment adviser and lawyer at McDermott Will & Emery. Legal claims could also arise.

As a result, many employers will likely strongly encourage vaccination without making it mandatory, Strowhiro said.

Walmart, for example, is offering a $75 bonus for employees who provide proof they were vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Vaccines#Vaccination#Flu Vaccines#Medical Conditions#University Employees#Mcdermott Will Emery#The Associated Press#U S Employers#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Policies#Exemptions#Safety Measures#Laws#Specific Conditions#Legal Claims#Exceptions#Proof#People#Wide Scope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

OSHA Tells Employers to Follow CDC Mask Guidance (1)

The federal government’s workplace safety agency, OSHA, has instructed employers to follow the new CDC mask guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also said on its website that it’s considering the impact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance might have on advice already issued by the commission about Covid-19 policies and anti-discrimination laws.
Kansas City, MOmaryvilleforum.com

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Can businesses ask about your COVID-19 vaccination status?

Health director says state still aiming for vaccine benchmarks despite CDC mask announcement. Elizabeth Hertel from MDHHS said that the recent announcement by the CDC allowing those vaccinated to go without masks indoors in most situations is leading to cautious optimism. The state is following the CDC recommendation but hopes it provides an incentive for those waiting to get vaccinated.
Public Healthwhtc.com

Russian region orders employers to organise COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said on Tuesday that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. The regional branch of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog added that employees could refuse to be vaccinated by providing their employer with a written justification. (Reporting by Polina...
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Employers announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements as workplaces reopen

(NEW YORK) — A growing number of businesses — from airline giant Delta to Broadway production “Hamilton” — have announced new workplace requirements surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The announcements come as the pandemic eases in the U.S., and offices around the country commence reopening plans. Even as vaccination rates rise across...
Healthaba.com

EEOC Updates Vaccination Guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday updated its technical assistance question and answer document to confirm that a bank or other employer may offer an incentive to employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If the employer is administering the vaccine, the incentive may not be “so substantial as to be coercive.”
Public HealthWCPO

Answering your COVID questions: Can employers require workers to get vaccinated?

Can your employer require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes, but there are some exceptions for medical and religious reasons. There is no federal law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated, and companies can require proof of vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says whether a state, local government or employer requires or mandates vaccinations is a matter of state and other applicable law.
Public Healthwpr.org

GOP Proposals Would Prohibit COVID-19 Vaccine Passports, Employer Requirements

Wisconsin employers couldn't require employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and so-called vaccine passports would be prohibited under GOP-backed bills that received a public hearing at the state Capitol Wednesday. Another proposal would prevent the University of Wisconsin System from requiring COVID-19 vaccines or testing. The hearing before lawmakers...
Public Healthfox13news.com

EEOC says employers can demand, incentivize COVID-19 shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Brian Reeves didn't want to mandate his employees at Fantastic Sam's to get COVID-19 vaccines. "It is their body, so they have the choice," he explained. But he did want to lean on them, just a little. "If I can encourage anybody to go get a vaccine,...
Public HealthTurnto10.com

Vaccinated Rhode Islanders can ditch masks, with some exceptions

Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday in line with federal...
U.S. Politicsconvenience.org

EEOC: Employers Can Require Vaccines, Offer Incentives

WASHINGTON—Under federal law, U.S. employers can require all of their employees who physically enter the workplace to be inoculated against COVID-19 as long as they provide reasonable accommodations, and they can encourage vaccination with incentives that aren’t coercive, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in updated guidance Friday. Employers...
Harnett County, NCMy Daily Record.com

COVID vaccination rate approximately 24% in Harnett

Highlights of the data derived from the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for Harnett County as of June 1. Positive Cases by Race: 1,835 Hispanic; 6,688 White; 2,770 Black; and 507 Other. Positive Cases by Ethnicity: 1,835 Hispanic; 9,458 Non-Hispanic; and 507 Other. Gender: 53% female and 47% male. Data is...
IndustryBay News 9

Can businesses and employers really ask you about vaccinations?

Can we ask people about their COVID-19 vaccine status? Can businesses and employers?. Some Americans feel protected by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, from sharing this information. So what are your health privacy rights and what does HIPAA have to do with any of it?
Public Healthconstructiondive.com

EEOC greenlights coronavirus vaccine requirements, incentives — with some limits

Federal equal employment opportunity laws do not prohibit policies requiring that all employees who physically enter a workplace receive a COVID-19 vaccination, so long as such policies comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as other applicable laws, according to technical assistance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated May 28.
Public Healthcapradio.org

No, It Is Not Illegal For Businesses To Require Proof Of Vaccination

An image shared on Instagram and Twitter claimed businesses cannot legally require customers to provide proof of vaccination or deny entry based on vaccination status. The image cites the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Title III of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, but experts say the Fourth Amendment applies only to government entities and Title III of the U.S. Civil Rights Act makes no mention of discrimination based on a medical condition.