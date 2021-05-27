Improved parking plan at Roosevelt High School in Kent will keep students safer, officials say

Beginning May 7th, tables will be out on Franklin Avenue for families and small groups to have a place to eat outside while maintaining a safe distance from others. Order carry-out from your favorite Kent restaurant and bring it to the outdoor seating area on Franklin Avenue between Main Street and Erie Street. There are hand sanitizing stations and supplies to clean up the tables before and after you eat. This will be set up all summer this year, not just on the weekends. The location is within the DORA boundaries so you can bring your adult beverages to the tables too. See you on Franklin!