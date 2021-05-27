Improved parking plan at Roosevelt High School in Kent will keep students safer, officials say
Kent City Schools’ planned upgrades at Theodore Roosevelt High School and Walls Elementary School took a significant step forward this week. Plans for a new traffic and parking plan at the high school, a new field house at the stadium, a new competition gym at the high school and a two-classroom addition at Wall Elementary School received conditional use and site plan approval from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.www.record-courier.com