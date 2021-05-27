Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 27

WZZM 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJILL BIDEN IN GRAND RAPIDS | First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Grand Rapids today. She'll be highlighting the partnership between community colleges and federal retail pharmacies with a tour of the Grand Rapids Community College pop-up COVID vaccine clinic. M-6 NOW REOPEN | Westbound M-6 has reopened at...

Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman dies shortly after electric scooter fall in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman died shortly after a fall while riding an electric scooter in Grand Rapids Friday. GRPD has not released the identity of the woman, but her family made posts of Facebook identifying here as Elle Yared. Family members say she was riding an electric scooter downtown, had a fall and suffered a brain injury.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Powerful Women Let's Talk - 045: Lupe Ramos-Montigny

As a young girl, Lupe Ramos-Montigny traveled from Texas to Michigan to help her family harvest cherries in Old Mission Peninsula. Her love for the state brought her back to Michigan to earn numerous degrees, have a 36-year career in education, along with a stellar political career. She also chaired a committee to honor Cesar Chavez and continues to push that cause today. Today’s Powerful Woman is Lupe Ramos-Montigny.
Muskegon, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRPD to host women's summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Saturday, May 22, the Grand Rapids Police Department will be holding a women's summit open house for women interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. The event will be held at the Grand Rapids Masonic Temple, 233 E Fulton St. from 11 a.m. to...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

To Wear or Not to Wear, That is the Question!

With the CDC lifting mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, we followed suit here in Michigan. It's been good, it's been confusing, and is a bit difficult to sort out. As we know, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear one, and those not vaccinated must only do so indoors.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system. The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks. To participate in the challenge, residents...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Time to head back to the new normal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the mask mandates lift in Michigan and more of us head back to the office, many have an uneasy feeling about stepping back into life as we "knew it." For some, it's even causing panic attacks. Bob Vandepol is the executive director of the Pine...
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...