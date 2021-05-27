Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. stocks rise as economy shows signs of improvement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Xix_0aD4FxyF00

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors received more signals that the economy is continuing to heal from the pandemic.

Economic reports showed that unemployment is falling and the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:39 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had been up 0.4% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3% to 34,413, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 1.1% in yet another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward.

Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. General Electric rose 6.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing was up 3.6%. Citigroup added 1%. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market.

Investors were given a mostly positive set of economic reports on Thursday. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. A growing number of states, all of them controlled by Republicans, have started cutting off unemployed workers from the $300-a-week jobless benefit that was part of the latest economic recovery package. That's likely pushing additional Americans into the active labor force.

Meanwhile, there was disappointing data on sales of durable goods, that is expensive items that are expected to last three years or more, fell 1.3% according to the Commerce Department. That figure was expected to rise, according to economists.

Lastly the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“We're advising investors that if we're going to get outsized positive economic news, it really supports the extent to which and the speed with which we're going to see a reopening in the economy,” said Greg Bassuk, founder and CEO of AXS Investments. “And we think stocks are reacting positively to that today."

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's inflation data. The growing economy has raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible.

The data out Friday is the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation as best as they can, tends to rely on PCE data more than the more widely known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Bond yields have been relatively stable this week, and remained so on Thursday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.61%, up from 1.57% the day before. It has remained in this range for the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Growth Companies#U S Investors#Consumer Price Inflation#General Electric#Boeing#Citigroup#Americans#Republicans#Axs Investments#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#The Associated Press#Inflation Concerns#S P 500#Economists#Economic Reports#Bond Yields#Cpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Alphabet Shows Rising Relative Strength

One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Alphabet (GOOGL) just hit that mark, with a jump from 78 to 81 Tuesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Data

U.S. stock futures paused Tuesday, putting indexes on course for lackluster trading after the opening bell as investors awaited data on the scale of the trade deficit. Futures tied to the broad S&P 500 index edged down less than 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked 0.2% lower a day after the blue-chip index briefly climbed into record territory before ending the session down 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures wavered between gains and losses.
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Stocks wobble as investors seek direction amid recovery

Stocks swayed between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday while investors continue searching for direction as the economy recovers from its pandemic slump. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 2:38 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4 points, or less than 0.1%,...
StocksRTTNews

Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move to the upside following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. Continued optimism about the global economic outlook may contribute to strength on Wall Street despite lingering concerns about inflation...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Climbs Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week for more clues on the Fed monetary policy outlook. With price pressures growing, there are hopes that the Federal Reserve is heading closer to begin discussions...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in Tuesday late morning trades as investors largely refrain from making significant moves. Data released by the Commerce Department Tuesday morning showed U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of April, falling to $68.9 billion from a revised $75 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $69.0 billion from the $74.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD edges higher toward 1.2100 after US and Canada trade data

USD/CAD rose modestly in the early American session. Canada posted an international trade surplus in April. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate above 90.00. The USD/CAD pair inched higher toward 1.2100 in the early American session but failed to break out of its daily range. As of writing, the pair was up 0.05% on the day at 1.2085.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks wavered near the starting line on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. All three major U.S. stock indexes were little changed, with...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Inflation Data in Focus

Investing.com -- The dollar edged higher in early European trade Tuesday, but activity remains subdued ahead of this week’s key U.S. inflation release after Friday’s lackluster payrolls number. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, losing ground for the first time in three sessions, as the dollar gained in strength against most of its peers. The dollar index advanced to 90.18 in the Asian session, and despite easing to 90.10, remains in positive territory, gaining about 0.15% from the previous close.
StocksDailyFx

S&P Stirs Near Highs, Russell 2000 Breakout Ahead of Inflation, FOMC

The S&P 500 sits just below the all-time-high while the Russell 2000 appears a bit more vulnerable to pullback themes. A big set of drivers is coming into the limelight in the US, and that’s the Thursday release of CPI numbers ahead of next Wednesday’s FOMC announcement. The run in...
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Stocks end mostly higher; Wendy's becomes latest meme stock

Major indexes closed mostly higher on Wall Street, thanks largely to gains in a handful of Big Tech companies. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, while investors’ attention turned to huge gains in a new batch of “meme” stocks favored by online investors, including Wendy’s and Clover Health. The S&P 500 was nearly unchanged, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, rose 10.8% after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly. Treasury yields fell.
EconomyPosted by
WOKV

US job openings surge to record 9.3 million in April

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed. The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March. But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1% from March, according to a...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. edges lower as investors await fresh impetus

On Monday, a slew of US stock indices closed out the session in a mixed tenure with both trade-sensitive Dow and benchmark S&P 500 wrapping up the day in red inks, as investors remained utterly cautious a day after the Finance Ministers of Group of Seven (G7) had agreed to a global minimum corporate tax rate.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower as investors await May consumer prices report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower hours before Tuesday's opening bell, continuing Monday's declines after stocks closed near record levels last week. Investors will get another glimpse into the impact of inflation on Thursday with the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price report for May. Prices on everything from food to clothes and housing have been rising as the economy recovers.
Stocksdallassun.com

Next week's Fed meeting keeps Wall Street tamed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little moved on Tuesday as investors and traders weighed up the possible outcome of next week's monthly meeting of the Federal Reserve. "There is more and more evidence of improving economic momentum. However, even as the market is pricing inflation to be transitory, they now expect the period of inflationary pressures to be slightly longer than initially thought," Jon Adams, senior investment strategist, BMO Global Asset Management told Reuters Thomson Tuesday.