UK pilot events caused “no detectable spread” of Covid-19, paving the way for summer events

UK pilot events that took place in Liverpool in early May have not caused “any detectable spread” of Covid-19 according to the city’s public health director Matt Ashton. Two club nights at Bramley Moore Dock, a mini festival in Sefton Park, and a business conference at the end of April, saw a total of 13,000 people gather with no social distancing, masks, or any other Covid restrictions. This was already suggested by preliminary data leaked to the press, however now official word has been given, the dream of a return to normal this summer is now a massive step closer to reality.