Song Joong Ki In Talks To Star In New K-Drama Following 'Vincenzo' Success

By Stacy Pantoja-Contreras
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vincenzo recently completed its entire course on small screens. The series, which Song Joong Ki led, has reached global success since its premiere earlier this year. While it has been only a few weeks since the conclusion of the material, the series actor is already, reportedly, in talks to take on a new lead role for an upcoming drama. Koreaboo said that the reports first came from Sports Donga, claiming that the series carries the title, A Chaebol Family's Youngest Son.

