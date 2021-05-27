Cancel
Capri Palace Jumeirah Welcomes Back Guests For The Summer Season

hospitalitynet.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company, will welcome guests for a much-needed change of scenery from May 27th until October 17th 2021 to its exquisite Italian hotel, Capri Palace Jumeirah. Having enjoyed a successful summer last year for the first time as a Jumeirah hotel, guests are invited once...

www.hospitalitynet.org
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Seafood
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

Summer Camps ready to welcome kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – What a difference a year makes. Summer Camps that were closed last year are ready to welcome kids again, with safety precautions. There are several options to choose from. School of Rock is a unique music school and the first of its kind in Wilmington. It...
Lifestyleattractionsmagazine.com

Efteling theme park welcomes guests back after extended closure

After 22 weeks of closure, Efteling — the fairytale theme park in the south of Holland — re-opened today, May 19, 2021, and will be followed by the launch of its newest attraction, the play forest Nest!, on May 31. Although construction is still in progress, the play forest will...
LifestyleThe Guardian

‘We’re hoping for a good season’: Italy prepares to welcome back tourists

If anyone is strategically placed to take note of the people setting foot on the tiny Italian island of Giglio it’s Rosalba Pellegrini. Her bar and pastry shop, Fausto, faces the port, where ferries arrive from Porto Santo Stefano, a town on the Tuscan peninsular of Monte Argentario. A smattering of people, mainly hikers and cyclists, descended from the midday boat on Monday.
RecipesMarietta Daily Journal

Welcome grilling season with kebabs

Simple rubs, marinades and flavored butter up your grill game. True confession: I grill outside all year long. Memorial Day weekend just makes it official!. This year, I won’t stand for anything bland to come off my grill — and, if I can help it, yours. An herby marinade sparked with a little crushed red pepper can add flavor to lean meats and vegetables. A dry seasoning blend that combines smoke, spice and garlic will feature in nearly all my steak and rib grill sessions. And after grilling, I propose the liberal use of rich, slightly sweet, bronzed butter to add a chef’s touch of flavor and luxury.
Chinahospitalitynet.org

The Steigenberger Jinan Fengming Welcomes Guests

A premiere for Steigenberger: Last Saturday, 29 May 2021, Deutsche Hospitality and its shareholder Huazhu opened the first hotel of the upscale brand Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts in China. The Steigenberger Jinan Fengming is located in the city of Jinan, the capital of Shandong Province in the east of the country, with a population of around seven million. The hotel has 258 rooms, two restaurants, a lobby lounge, and a swimming pool.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Disneyland Hotel Welcoming Guests Again in July!

Yay! Things continue to move forward with the phased reopening of the Disneyland Resort. That’s because the Disneyland Hotel is reopening on July 2! Of course, it will have limited capacity, but reservations can be made now!. The resort will initially open with Fantasy Tower. And good news…during the closure,...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

The Wick Theatre welcomes back guests

The Wick Theatre, located on 7901 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, is opening up to resume their performance of A Chorus Line. Palm Beach Illustrated, the local theater began stagings of the show at the start of the pandemic and was forced to close suddenly. “A Chorus Line is a...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Joined Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala as Executive Chef

Chef Jitendra Nakhwa appointed Executive Chef. Bringing close to two decades of culinary mastery, Chef Jitendra Nakhwa joins Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala as Executive Chef. A hospitality management graduate, Chef Jitendra Nakhwa initiated his career in hospitality with Grand Hyatt Mumbai. He soon moved to London, and thereafter to the US to work with Master Chef Jose Gutierrez and learn nuances of French fine dining. He moved back to India in 2007 and has been steadily climbing the ladder of success ever since. He also has many awards under his b elt including a Gold medal secured at a prominent culinary challenge in Mumbai. His last assignment was at Hyatt Hyderabad as Executive Chef.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey opens on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Bodrum

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula. With a prime seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing, and entertaining vacation, and invites guests to discover the region's natural beauty and historical sites while enjoying exclusive services and unparalleled facilities.
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

ECHDC, Be Our Guest announce summer season at Buffalo Waterfront

New attractions include: historic carousel, air show, expanded beer gardens, interactive art installation, return of Shark Girl & additional food options. √ Full event and programming details available at www.buffalowaterfront.com. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and Be Our Guest on Friday announced what they called an exciting 2021 season at...
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

Wyndham Unveils New Luxury Collection Brand

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday announced a new brand, Registry Collection Hotels. The company's 21st brand will be a collection of independent luxury hotels, with the first member the all-suite Grand Residences Riviera Cancun. The new brand comes at a time when "a growing number of independent luxury hotels owners are seeking out proven and established partners to help them recover from the challenges of the global pandemic," according to the company.
Lifestylenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Welcome summer with a sunny spirit

The pool is open, kids are squealing, gardenias are blooming, and the fish are hungry. Summer is back!. I believe it has been gone a very long time. I wasn’t really sure we would see it again. However, now, I want to yell like a preschooler coming down a slide, jump off the diving board, and cover myself in gardenia perfume. Yessir, summer has decided not to quit on us. Hallelujah!
Lifestylecntraveler.com

11 Marriott Homes and Villas to Book This Summer

While Airbnbs, Vrbos, and the like offer tons of space for the whole family, there are some among us that simply can't break away from our hotel loyalty programs—and for good reasons. The upgrades, late checkout, and exclusive rates make sticking to a hotel group appealing, but sometimes (like when you're reuniting with the whole family post-pandemic) you need more room and amenities than a few connecting suites can provide. That's where Homes and Villas by Marriott International comes in. The collection of professionally managed luxury homes is spread across five continents and both bears the global hotel giant’s stamp of approval and enforces its cleaning standards, so you know it'll be a more consistent level of service than your usual home rental. Plus, every home comes with high-speed Wi-Fi, kitchen essentials, hotel-style bathroom amenities, an in-unit washer, and 24/7 customer support. The biggest perk? You can earn and use Marriott Bonvoy Points on Homes and Villas stays.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group welcomes first Radisson Collection To Albania

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the Group's strategic expansion in South-Eastern Europe with the signing of its first hotel in Albania, Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana is centrally located in the Albanian capital, close to...
Food & Drinksx1071.com

Coffee shop welcomes back in-person guests

The long drive-thru line probably won’t disappear, but it likely will be shorter at a popular east side stop. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Debuts 21st Brand With Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

WHY IT RATES: Wyndham has launched its 21st brand, Registry Collection Hotels, with the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, offering luxury accommodations in a popular beach destination. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries,...
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

You can stay at this luxury hotel on the grounds of the Château de Versailles

Le Grand Contrôle is the first and only hotel on the Versailles palace grounds, and you can book a luxurious stay right now. Jules Hardouin-Mansart designed the building for Louis XIV in 1681, but the 14-room property was recently restored by architect and designer Christophe Tollemer who was inspired by Antoinette’s decorating skills and added the comforts expected in a luxury hotel.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hotel Okura Kyoto Okazaki Bettei To Open In January 2022

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that in January 2022 it will open the Hotel Okura Kyoto Okazaki Bettei in the world-famous and much-loved city of Kyoto, Japan's ancient capital. The company has contracted with Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. to manage the new property. The new hotel will...