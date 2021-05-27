Driftwood Capital Begins Conversion Of Downtown Wilmington Office Tower Into A Staybridge Suites Hotel
Driftwood Capital, a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment, development and lending platform specializing in hospitality, announces that it has begun construction on the $31 million conversion of an 11-story office building into a brand new Staybridge Suites hotel in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The property, which will consist of 134 suite-style rooms with a contemporary look and feel, is expected to open to the public in the second quarter of 2022.www.hospitalitynet.org