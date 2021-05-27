Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Driftwood Capital Begins Conversion Of Downtown Wilmington Office Tower Into A Staybridge Suites Hotel

hospitalitynet.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriftwood Capital, a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment, development and lending platform specializing in hospitality, announces that it has begun construction on the $31 million conversion of an 11-story office building into a brand new Staybridge Suites hotel in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The property, which will consist of 134 suite-style rooms with a contemporary look and feel, is expected to open to the public in the second quarter of 2022.

www.hospitalitynet.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Staybridge Suites#Business Center#Office Space#Housing Construction#Property Development#Rebate Program#Hilton Tempe Downtown#Qof#Downtown Wilmington#Meeting Space#Fitness Center#Sundries Shop#Ariz#Bank#Financing#Brand#Tempe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Wilmington, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

With West side of Wilmington Riverfront done, plans are unveiled for the East

The Riverfront Development Corp. on Friday announced plans for an 86-acre expansion of the Wilmington riverfront on the east side of Christina that will include residential, retail and open space. The company, which spearheaded the development of the West side’s toxic, trashy industrial wasteland into a thriving community, already has...
Wilmington, DEdelawarepublic.org

Second riverfront development on horizon in Wilmington

The City of Wilmington is eyeing a second developed riverfront. Elected officials and leaders of the Riverfront Development Corporation gathered on the east bank of the Christina River in Wilmington Friday to unveil a master plan for a second riverfront project. The Riverfront Development Corporation proposes a $100 million transformation...
Delaware StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Guide to Delaware beaches for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

What’s new this summer Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar: Set to open this spring, it’s a spinoff of the two Ava’s restaurants in Maryland (St. Michaels and Cambridge), this one at the site of the old Jake’s Seafood. Fare ranges from hearty pizzas (one called, unabashedly, Meat Meat Meat) to Damian’s Wasabi Oysters. 29 N. 1st St., Rehoboth Beach. avaspizzeria.com Duck Donuts: Opened last December, ...
Delaware StatePosted by
Delaware Business Times

Analysts add $429M to Delaware FY22 budget limit

DOVER – The state’s independent fiscal analysts continued their positive outlook for the coming months, despite the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, by raising Delaware’s budget limit for next fiscal year by $429.3 million on Monday to a total of more than $5.9 billion. Ever since the pandemic struck,...
WDEL 1150AM

Federal funds are available for Delaware restaurants hit hard by the pandemic

If you own a restaurant in Delaware whose profits were pulverized by the pandemic, help is available from the federal Small Business Administration. Since the $29,000,000,000.00 Restaurant Revitalization Program launched Monday, more than $60,000,000,000.00 worth of applications have come in, but not to worry, said Delaware SBA Director John Fleming.
Wilmington, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Artisans’ Bank marks 160th anniversary

Artisans’ Bank will celebrate its 160th anniversary in 2021. Artisans’ Bank was formed in 1861 by a group of ten area businessmen who had the vision of creating a bank for local working people: the “Artisans”. The founders of Artisans’ Bank endeavored to create a mutual bank, owned by its...
Delaware StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Delaware

There are so many wonders in Delaware that attract a lot of filmmakers all over the world!. The state of Delaware dates back to the colonization of the United States in the 17th century. There are three counties in the state, and each of them has its unique settlement history. Inhabitants of this region identify with their county than with their community or their state as a whole. Until the late 18th century, some of the communities along the southern and western border of Maryland were part of Maryland.
Delaware StateStamford Advocate

Delaware beach town says July 4 fireworks are on this year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...
Wilmington, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

Open Streets Wilmington emphasizes healthy fun

Six blocks of Market Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed off to vehicles on Saturday for four hours of healthy fun and community building. The first Open Streets Wilmington, 2-6 p.m. on Market from Fourth to 10th streets, follows a community cleanup earlier that day. About 40 groups have...
Wilmington, DEfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Substitute teacher buys last rock club left in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Like many of us, the pandemic gave substitute teacher Gillian Daniels plenty of time to re-evaluate her life, take stock of what’s important and make changes if needed. For the divorced mother of two teenagers, her moment of change came in November as she was quarantining...
Delaware StateStamford Advocate

High demand during COVID leads to wing shortage in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — When it comes to comfort food consumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if the wing was king. However, the increased demand for chicken wings over the past 14 months has led to a nationwide shortage of the small but versatile pieces of poultry, which, when seasoned with hot sauce, teriyaki sauce, lemon pepper or a variety of dry rubs, are often the perfect companion to a night out or a sporting event.
WBOC

Testing Events Announced Next In Week in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
Wilmington, DEdelaware.gov

Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
New Castle County, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

COVID-19 stats continue decline as vaccinations rise

As Gov. John Carney announced Friday that he will lift Delaware’s mask mandate May 21, the state also released statistics showing that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline after a spring surge. As of Tuesday, the average daily number of new cases was 135.9 on a rolling seven-day...
Delaware Stategreensboro.com

Delaware couple's azalea garden still blooms 60 years later

ODESSA, Del. — In the early 1950s, Jerry Unruh planted his first azalea bush. The World War II veteran built his Odessa home in 1951 and wanted to add some color to the property. He discovered azaleas while traveling. “I had a well-drilling business, and I worked around the country,”...