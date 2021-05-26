newsbreak-logo
Sound Maze Quilt Pattern Download

quiltingdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile only two colors and two blocks, this quilt is not lacking in interest with it’s seemingly complicated maze design. This quilt design is a modern interpretation of sound waves and how they move—alternating direction but following a continuous, maze-like path. Designer: Caroline Hadley. Finished Size: 86″ x 86″. Skill...

#Patchwork Quilt#Sound Waves#Sound Design#Level Design#Maze Design#Alternating Direction
