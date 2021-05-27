Cancel
Viral-mediated transduction of auditory neurons with opsins for optical and hybrid activation

By Rachael T. Richardson, Alex C. Thompson, Andrew K. Wise, Elise A. Ajay, Niliksha Gunewardene, Stephen J. O’Leary, Paul R. Stoddart, James B. Fallon
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptical stimulation is a paradigm-shifting approach to modulating neural activity that has the potential to overcome the issue of current spread that occurs with electrical stimulation by providing focused stimuli. But optical stimulation either requires high power infrared light or genetic modification of neurons to make them responsive to lower power visible light. This work examines optical activation of auditory neurons following optogenetic modification via AAV injection in two species (mouse and guinea pig). An Anc80 viral vector was used to express the channelrhodopsin variant ChR2-H134R fused to a fluorescent reporter gene under the control of the human synapsin-1 promoter. The AAV was administered directly to the cochlea (n = 33) or posterior semi-circular canal of C57BL/6 mice (n = 4) or to guinea pig cochleae (n = 6). Light (488 nm), electrical stimuli or the combination of these (hybrid stimulation) was delivered to the cochlea via a laser-coupled optical fibre and co-located platinum wire. Activation thresholds, spread of activation and stimulus interactions were obtained from multi-unit recordings from the central nucleus of the inferior colliculus of injected mice, as well as ChR2-H134R transgenic mice (n = 4). Expression of ChR2-H134R was examined by histology. In the mouse, transduction of auditory neurons by the Anc80 viral vector was most successful when injected at a neonatal age with up to 89% of neurons transduced. Auditory neuron transductions were not successful in guinea pigs. Inferior colliculus responses to optical stimuli were detected in a cochleotopic manner in all mice with ChR2-H134R expression. There was a significant correlation between lower activation thresholds in mice and higher proportions of transduced neurons. There was no difference in spread of activation between optical stimulation and electrical stimulation provided by the light/electrical delivery system used here (optical fibre with bonded 25 µm platinum/iridium wire). Hybrid stimulation, comprised of sub-threshold optical stimulation to ‘prime’ or raise the excitability of the neurons, lowered the threshold for electrical activation in most cases, but the impact on excitation width was more variable compared to transgenic mice. This study demonstrates the impact of opsin expression levels and expression pattern on optical and hybrid stimulation when considering optical or hybrid stimulation techniques for neuromodulation.

ScienceNature.com

Viral fibrotic scoring and drug screen based on MAPK activity uncovers EGFR as a key regulator of COVID-19 fibrosis

Understanding the molecular basis of fibrosis, the lethal complication of COVID-19, is urgent. By the analysis of RNA-sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2-infected cells combined with data mining we identified genes involved in COVID-19 progression. To characterize their implication in the fibrosis development we established a correlation matrix based on the transcriptomic data of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. With this method, we have identified a cluster of genes responsible for SARS-CoV-2-fibrosis including its entry receptor ACE2 and epidermal growth factor EGF. Then, we developed Vi-Fi scoring—a novel drug repurposing approach and simultaneously quantified antiviral and antifibrotic activities of the drugs based on their transcriptomic signatures. We revealed the strong dual antifibrotic and antiviral activity of EGFR/ErbB inhibitors. Before the in vitro validation, we have clustered 277 cell lines and revealed distinct COVID-19 transcriptomic signatures of the cells with similar phenotypes that defines their suitability for COVID-19 research. By ERK activity monitoring in living lung cells, we show that the drugs with predicted antifibrotic activity downregulate ERK in the host lung cells. Overall, our study provides novel insights on SARS-CoV-2 dependence on EGFR/ERK signaling and demonstrates the utility of EGFR/ErbB inhibitors for COVID-19 treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Capicua regulates the development of adult-born neurons in the hippocampus

New neurons continuously arise from neural progenitor cells in the dentate gyrus of the adult hippocampus to support ongoing learning and memory formation. To generate functional adult-born neurons, neural progenitor cells proliferate to expand the precursor cell pool and differentiate into neurons. Newly generated cells then undergo postmitotic maturation to migrate to their final destination and develop elaborate dendritic branching, which allows them to receive input signals. Little is known about factors that regulate neuronal differentiation, migration, and dendrite maturation during adult hippocampal neurogenesis. Here, we show that the transcriptional repressor protein capicua (CIC) exhibits dynamic expression in the adult dentate gyrus. Conditional deletion of Cic from the mouse dentate gyrus compromises the adult neural progenitor cell pool without altering their proliferative potential. We further demonstrate that the loss of Cic impedes neuronal lineage development and disrupts dendritic arborization and migration of adult-born neurons. Our study uncovers a previously unrecognized role of CIC in neurogenesis of the adult dentate gyrus.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New tool activates deep brain neurons by combining ultrasound, genetics

Neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and epilepsy have had some treatment success with deep brain stimulation, but those require surgical device implantation. A multidisciplinary team at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a new brain stimulation technique using focused ultrasound that is able to turn specific types of neurons in the brain on and off and precisely control motor activity without surgical device implantation.
HealthNature.com

Brain capillary structures of schizophrenia cases and controls show a correlation with their neuron structures

Brain blood vessels constitute a micrometer-scale vascular network responsible for supply of oxygen and nutrition. In this study, we analyzed cerebral tissues of the anterior cingulate cortex and superior temporal gyrus of schizophrenia cases and age/gender-matched controls by using synchrotron radiation microtomography or micro-CT in order to examine the three-dimensional structure of cerebral vessels. Over 1 m of cerebral blood vessels was traced to build Cartesian-coordinate models, which were then used for calculating structural parameters including the diameter and curvature of the vessels. The distribution of vessel outer diameters showed a peak at 7–9 μm, corresponding to the diameter of the capillaries. Mean curvatures of the capillary vessels showed a significant correlation to the mean curvatures of neurites, while the mean capillary diameter was almost constant, independent of the cases. Our previous studies indicated that the neurites of schizophrenia cases are thin and tortuous compared to controls. The curved capillaries with a constant diameter should occupy a nearly constant volume, while neurons suffering from neurite thinning should have reduced volumes, resulting in a volumetric imbalance between the neurons and the vessels. We suggest that the observed structural correlation between neurons and blood vessels is related to neurovascular abnormalities in schizophrenia.
ScienceNature.com

Therapeutically viable generation of neurons with antisense oligonucleotide suppression of PTB

Methods to enhance adult neurogenesis by reprogramming glial cells into neurons enable production of new neurons in the adult nervous system. Development of therapeutically viable approaches to induce new neurons is now required to bring this concept to clinical application. Here, we successfully generate new neurons in the cortex and dentate gyrus of the aged adult mouse brain by transiently suppressing polypyrimidine tract binding protein 1 using an antisense oligonucleotide delivered by a single injection into cerebral spinal fluid. Radial glial-like cells and other GFAP-expressing cells convert into new neurons that, over a 2-month period, acquire mature neuronal character in a process mimicking normal neuronal maturation. The new neurons functionally integrate into endogenous circuits and modify mouse behavior. Thus, generation of new neurons in the dentate gyrus of the aging brain can be achieved with a therapeutically feasible approach, thereby opening prospects for production of neurons to replace those lost to neurodegenerative disease.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
ScienceNature.com

Convergent NMDA receptor—Pannexin1 signaling pathways regulate the interaction of CaMKII with Connexin-36

Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) binding and phosphorylation of mammalian connexin-36 (Cx36) potentiate electrical coupling. To explain the molecular mechanism of how Cx36 modifies plasticity at gap junctions, we investigated the roles of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors and pannexin1 (Panx1) channels in regulating Cx36 binding to CaMKII. Pharmacological interference and site-directed mutagenesis of protein interaction sites shows that NMDA receptor activation opens Cx36 channels, causing the Cx36- CaMKII binding complex to adopt a compact conformation. Ectopic Panx1 expression in a Panx1 knock-down cell line is required to restore CaMKII mediated opening of Cx36. Furthermore, blocking of Src-family kinase activation of Panx1 is sufficient to prevent the opening of Cx36 channels. Our research demonstrates that the efficacy of Cx36 channels requires convergent calcium-dependent signaling processes in which activation of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, Src-family kinase, and Pannexin1 open Cx36. Our results add to the best of our knowledge a new twist to mounting evidence for molecular communication between these core components of electrical and chemical synapses.
TechnologyNature.com

Adaptive and multifunctional hydrogel hybrid probes for long-term sensing and modulation of neural activity

To understand the underlying mechanisms of progressive neurophysiological phenomena, neural interfaces should interact bi-directionally with brain circuits over extended periods of time. However, such interfaces remain limited by the foreign body response that stems from the chemo-mechanical mismatch between the probes and the neural tissues. To address this challenge, we developed a multifunctional sensing and actuation platform consisting of multimaterial fibers intimately integrated within a soft hydrogel matrix mimicking the brain tissue. These hybrid devices possess adaptive bending stiffness determined by the hydration states of the hydrogel matrix. This enables their direct insertion into the deep brain regions, while minimizing tissue damage associated with the brain micromotion after implantation. The hydrogel hybrid devices permit electrophysiological, optogenetic, and behavioral studies of neural circuits with minimal foreign body responses and tracking of stable isolated single neuron potentials in freely moving mice over 6 months following implantation.
ScienceNature.com

Aβ receptors specifically recognize molecular features displayed by fibril ends and neurotoxic oligomers

Several cell-surface receptors for neurotoxic forms of amyloid-β (Aβ) have been described, but their molecular interactions with Aβ assemblies and their relative contributions to mediating Alzheimer’s disease pathology have remained uncertain. Here, we used super-resolution microscopy to directly visualize Aβ-receptor interactions at the nanometer scale. We report that one documented Aβ receptor, PrPC, specifically inhibits the polymerization of Aβ fibrils by binding to the rapidly growing end of each fibril, thereby blocking polarized elongation at that end. PrPC binds neurotoxic oligomers and protofibrils in a similar fashion, suggesting that it may recognize a common, end-specific, structural motif on all of these assemblies. Finally, two other Aβ receptors, FcγRIIb and LilrB2, affect Aβ fibril growth in a manner similar to PrPC. Our results suggest that receptors may trap Aβ oligomers and protofibrils on the neuronal surface by binding to a common molecular determinant on these assemblies, thereby initiating a neurotoxic signal.
ScienceNature.com

A convolutional neural network for estimating synaptic connectivity from spike trains

The recent increase in reliable, simultaneous high channel count extracellular recordings is exciting for physiologists and theoreticians because it offers the possibility of reconstructing the underlying neuronal circuits. We recently presented a method of inferring this circuit connectivity from neuronal spike trains by applying the generalized linear model to cross-correlograms. Although the algorithm can do a good job of circuit reconstruction, the parameters need to be carefully tuned for each individual dataset. Here we present another method using a Convolutional Neural Network for Estimating synaptic Connectivity from spike trains. After adaptation to huge amounts of simulated data, this method robustly captures the specific feature of monosynaptic impact in a noisy cross-correlogram. There are no user-adjustable parameters. With this new method, we have constructed diagrams of neuronal circuits recorded in several cortical areas of monkeys.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ElectronicsNature.com

Implantation of Neuropixels probes for chronic recording of neuronal activity in freely behaving mice and rats

How dynamic activity in neural circuits gives rise to behavior is a major area of interest in neuroscience. A key experimental approach for addressing this question involves measuring extracellular neuronal activity in awake, behaving animals. Recently developed Neuropixels probes have provided a step change in recording neural activity in large tissue volumes with high spatiotemporal resolution. This protocol describes the chronic implantation of Neuropixels probes in mice and rats using compact and reusable 3D-printed fixtures. The fixtures facilitate stable chronic in vivo recordings in freely behaving rats and mice. They consist of two parts: a covered main body and a skull connector. Single-, dual- and movable-probe fixture variants are available. After completing an experiment, probes are safely recovered for reimplantation by a dedicated retrieval mechanism. Fixture assembly and surgical implantation typically take 4–5 h, and probe retrieval takes ~30 min, followed by 12 h of incubation in probe cleaning agent. The duration of data acquisition depends on the type of behavioral experiment. Since our protocol enables stable, chronic recordings over weeks, it enables longitudinal large-scale single-unit data to be routinely obtained in a cost-efficient manner, which will facilitate many studies in systems neuroscience.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
ScienceNature.com

The pseudogene PRELID1P6 promotes glioma progression via the hnHNPH1-Akt/mTOR axis

Research over the past decade has suggested important roles for pseudogenes in glioma. This study aimed to show that pseudogene PRELI domain-containing 1 pseudogene 6 (PRELID1P6) promotes glioma progression. Aberrant expression of genes was screened using The Cancer Genome Atlas database. We found that mRNA level of PRELID1P6 was highly upregulated in glioma and was associated with a shorter survival time. Functional studies showed that the knockdown of PRELID1P6 decreased cell proliferation, sphere formation, and clone formation ability and blocked the cell cycle transition at G0/G1, while overexpression of PRELID1P6 had the opposite effects. Mechanistically, knockdown of PRELID1P6 changed the cellular localization of heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein H1 (hnRNPH1) from nucleus to cytoplasm, which promoted ubiquitin-mediated degradation of hnRNPH1. RNA-sequence and gene set enrichment analysis suggested that knockdown of PRELID1P6 regulates the apoptosis signaling pathway. Western blotting showed that PRELID1P6 increased TRF2 expression by hnRNPH1-mediated alternative splicing effect and activated the Akt/mTOR pathway. Furthermore, Akt inhibitor MK2206 treatment reversed the oncogenic function of PRELID1P6. PRELID1P6 was also found to be negatively regulated by miR-1825. Our result showed that PRELID1P6 promotes glioma progression through the hnHNPH1-Akt/mTOR pathway. These findings shed new light on the important role of PRELID1P6 as a novel oncogene for glioma.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The clinical use of blood-test factors for Alzheimer’s disease: improving the prediction of cerebral amyloid deposition by the QPLEXAlz plus assay kit

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia, and many studies have focused on finding effective blood biomarkers for the accurate diagnosis of this disease. Predicting cerebral amyloid deposition is considered the key for AD diagnosis because a cerebral amyloid deposition is the hallmark of AD pathogenesis. Previously, blood biomarkers were discovered to predict cerebral amyloid deposition, and further efforts have been made to increase their sensitivity and specificity. In this study, we analyzed blood-test factors (BTFs) that can be commonly measured in medical health check-ups from 149 participants with cognitively normal, 87 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 patients with clinically diagnosed AD dementia with brain amyloid imaging data available. We demonstrated that four factors among regular health check-up blood tests, cortisol, triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, alanine aminotransferase, and free triiodothyronine, showed either a significant difference by or correlation with cerebral amyloid deposition. Furthermore, we made a prediction model for Pittsburgh compound B-positron emission tomography positivity, using BTFs and the previously discovered blood biomarkers, the QPLEXTM Alz plus assay kit biomarker panel, and the area under the curve was significantly increased up to 0.845% with 69.4% sensitivity and 90.6% specificity. These results show that BTFs could be used as co-biomarkers and that a highly advanced prediction model for amyloid plaque deposition could be achieved by the combinational use of diverse biomarkers.
ScienceNature.com

Cystine–glutamate antiporter deletion accelerates motor recovery and improves histological outcomes following spinal cord injury in mice

XCT is the specific subunit of System xc-, an antiporter importing cystine while releasing glutamate. Although xCT expression has been found in the spinal cord, its expression and role after spinal cord injury (SCI) remain unknown. The aim of this study was to characterize the role of xCT on functional and histological outcomes following SCI induced in wild-type (xCT+/+) and in xCT-deficient mice (xCT−/−). In the normal mouse spinal cord, slc7a11/xCT mRNA was detected in meningeal fibroblasts, vascular mural cells, astrocytes, motor neurons and to a lesser extent in microglia. slc7a11/xCT gene and protein were upregulated within two weeks post-SCI. xCT−/− mice recovered muscular grip strength as well as pre-SCI weight faster than xCT+/+ mice. Histology of xCT−/− spinal cords revealed significantly more spared motor neurons and a higher number of quiescent microglia. In xCT−/− mice, inflammatory polarization shifted towards higher mRNA expression of ym1 and igf1 (anti-inflammatory) while lower levels of nox2 and tnf-a (pro-inflammatory). Although astrocyte polarization did not differ, we quantified an increased expression of lcn2 mRNA. Our results show that slc7a11/xCT is overexpressed early following SCI and is detrimental to motor neuron survival. xCT deletion modulates intraspinal glial activation by shifting towards an anti-inflammatory profile.