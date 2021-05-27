Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

“Daaru baat dijiye khushi ka mahaul hain!” – Fans come up with comical ways to wish Ravi Shastri on birthday

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam India head coach and former cricketer Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today, with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the legendary former Indian cricketer. Twitter was full of Ravi Shashti’s birthday wishes, with many reminiscing about his great knocks and sharing his outstanding record...

www.thehighlandsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ravi Shastri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Cricket#Happy Birthday#Indian History#Team India#Towards Indian Cricket#Cricket Broadcasting#Wishes#Comical Ways#Memes#Today#Immense Respect#Man#Khushi Ka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meme
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ravi Shastri condoles demise of Rajendrasinh Jadeja

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): India men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday condoled the demise of former Saurashtra cricketer and BCCI referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja. Rajendrasinh died on Sunday morning after fighting a battle against COVID-19. He was 66 years old. "Really sad to lose a colleague from...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rahane, Pant extend wishes as Ravi Shastri turns 59

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Wishes poured in as Team India head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday on Thursday. Former and current players took to Twitter to extend wishes to the former India all-rounder, who had a knack for producing his best when the chips were down.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Team has shown steely resolve and unwavering focus: Shastri

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri has praised his boys for showing grit and determination to finish as the top-ranked Test team after ICC released the team rankings on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote: This (India flag) team has shown steely resolveunwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fairsquare. Rules changed midway but TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch." The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finalists India and New Zealand finished as the top two teams respectively in the ICC Men's Test team rankings after the annual update carried out on Thursday. India gained one rating point for an aggregate of 121 and New Zealand was only one point behind after gaining two points in Thursday's update, which eliminated results from 2017-18. India's 2-1 win over Australia and 3-1 win over England over the past year and New Zealand's 2-0 series wins over the West Indies and Pakistan helped them keep ahead of the pack. The latest update, which rates all matches played since May 2020 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent, also saw England overtake Australia to the third position as England's 4-0 defeat to Australia in 2017-18 was dropped from the rankings. Pakistan gained three points but remained in the fifth position while the West Indies, who beat Bangladesh 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Sri Lanka in series played this year, moved from eighth to sixth, their best position since 2013. South Africa was in the seventh position, equaling their lowest in Test ranking history, while Sri Lanka was next on the list. Bangladesh lost five points but remained in the ninth position while Zimbabwe gained eight points but was still nine points behind Bangladesh. (ANI)
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As India head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today, here's a look at one of the most defining moments of his international career. While Shastri scored 6,938 runs across both Tests and ODIs and scalped 280 wickets in his international career, his...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kohli and Shastri talks about upcoming WTC final against NZ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said that the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be the biggest event as the longest format of the game tests a player in each and every department. India and New...
SportsBirmingham Star

India ready for their "biggest ever" Test, says coach

India's upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand will be their biggest ever game, coach Ravi Shastri said Wednesday as the team set off for an extended England tour. Team India will take on New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 to 22 for the final of the World...
Sportssamachar-news.com

WTC Final: Mohammed Shami reveals BIG secret to India pace attack’s success | Cricket News

Team India under Virat Kohli has tasted great success in international in the past couple of years and the emergence of the fast bowling unit is the key reason behind it. India have witnessed a terrific rise of fast bowlers in the national team over the last few year. In domestic as well as overseas conditions, the Indian pacers have the ability to take 20 wickets in a Test match.
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Anushka Sharma crashes Virat Kohli’s AMA Session to ask about her headphones; his reply will win your heart

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are often seen giving out major couple goals. They continue to charm fans with their doting camaraderie. The duo is one of the Internet’s most favourite couple and never cease to impress their fans with their chemistry. Virat recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and responded to his fans’ questions. The final question and the sweetest question he answered was by lady love Anushka Sharma. She crashed his AMA session to ask him an important question!
Celebritiesthehighlandsun.com

Salman Butt feels it is wrong to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara

Salman Butt has opined that it is wrong to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara. In his view, both batters are very different and he believes both are world-class players. During a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt was asked to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara, with respect to their performance against the top cricketing nations.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Powar will help in giving required push to team: Harman

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Back as the head coach of the India women's cricket team, Ramesh Powar will have his first assignment this month as the side takes on England in a multi-format series in the UK. Test deputy and T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mithali reacts on Ramesh Powar becoming coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): India women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday said that the time has come for people to move on from her spat with head coach Ramesh Powar during the T20 World Cup 2018. Powar returned as the head coach of the women's...
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jhethalal thanks fans for their love

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” fame actor Dilip Joshi was one of top trends on social media platforms recently. The actor, who plays the popular character Jethalal Gada in the sitcom turned a year older on Wednesday and his fans made sure to make the day extra special for him. He was showered with immense love by netizens who had shared birthday wishes for him and floated memes featuring his on-screen avatar of Jethalal.
Sportsthekashmirimages.com

All in the head: Virat Kohli on lack of preparation time for WTC final

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli is not too concerned about the limited preparation time that his team will get for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as he believes that it has the requisite understanding of conditions from its past experience of playing in England.
Worlddallassun.com

ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli holds onto second spot

Dubai [UAE], June 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and captain Kusal Perera have made considerable gains in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings weekly update. Chameera and captain Perera have made considerable gains after starring in a 97-run victory over Bangladesh in the final match of...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Bollywood wishes fans on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans and followers on social media. Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the picture of a beautiful Lord Buddha idol. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Today is Buddha Poornima. The 2,583 rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Let us all pray for the peace of mind, calm and self-awareness during this harmonious, non-violent and uplifting occasion."Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to the micro-blogging site and extended greetings on the festival. "Buddha Poornima greetings .. Vesak .. Buddha Jayanti ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein," he tweeted.
Sportsnewslivetv.com

Quite excited about playing Test cricket again, says Mithali

Mumbai : India Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj has said that she is really excited to be playing a Test match against England in June this year. After a span of seven years, Indian women will play their first Test against England in June. Later this year, India will also lock horns against Australia in a day-night Test which will be played at the WACA, Perth.