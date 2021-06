Melbourne might be considered the most liveable city in the world, but it is also an unusual one. It’s unusual because it contains some of the most passionate sports fans on the planet, who support a game (Australian Rules Football) that only has one national league – the AFL. Despite being played in a country with just 25 million people, the AFL was the fourth most attended sports league in the world in 2019, with more than 35,000 people attending every game. On an international scale, it therefore only ranks behind the NFL, the Bundesliga and English Premier League, all of which are internationally successful brands in their own right. And where is the home of the AFL? Melbourne, of course.