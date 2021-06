A British model has died from a blood clot days after receiving the AstraZeneca jab in Cyprus.Stephanie Dubois, 39, suffered from a “serious thrombotic episode” after getting the vaccine in Paphos on May 6.Her death will be investigated by the European Medicines Agency, Charalambos Charilaou, a Cypriot health spokesperson told to The Times. The link between Ms Dubois getting the jab and her death has not yet been confirmed.Eight days after having her vaccine Ms Dubois posted on her Facebook page that she was unwell and was undergoing tests.She said: “I have had my bloods done and there is definitely...