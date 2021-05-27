CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Joy for Yellow Submarine as Villarreal beats Manchester United in Europa League final

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleVillarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli decided a marathon shootout by converting his own spot kick and then saving one from counterpart David de Gea as the Spanish team beat Manchester United 11-10 on penalties to win the Europa League final. Key points:. It took until the 22nd spot-kick of a...

www.thehighlandsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification. Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Are Amongst Premier League Clubs Including Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City To Complain About Newcastle Takeover

Liverpool and the 18 other clubs in the Premier League have arranged an 'emergency meeting' to discuss Newcastle United's takeover. Newcastle United's takeover has sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League. With the amount of money Newcastle now sit on, they could easily, in a few years be a force to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
David De Gea
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Gerónimo Rulli
Person
Dani Parejo
LFCTransferRoom

‘I Think Liverpool or Manchester City Will Win the Title’ - Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes on Who Will Win the Premier League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has recently claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City will most likely with the Premier League this season. Liverpool look like they're back to their very best this season. Mohamed Salah is scoring for fun and the defence looks solid once again with the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says avoid Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United this weekend

Our betting guru Jones Knows thinks Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will all fail to win as he tackles this weekend's predictions. I'm expecting a barrage of the usual witty remarks like "you should change your name to Jones doesn't Know - haha" at the full-time of this one - but I'm up for taking Liverpool on here at a very skinny 1/3 with Sky Bet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to 100 Premier League goals

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on 100 goals in the Premier League, across his two spells at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward managed to score 84 goals in the English top-flight between 2003 and 2009, before departing in a record-breaking transfer move to Real Madrid. Now that he's back in Manchester, however, he's closing in on a century of goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow Submarine#Manchester City#Spanish#The Europa League#Gunnar#Spaniard#Uruguayan#Ap#Reuters
goal.com

Daka breaks Premier League duck as Leicester City beat Manchester United

The Zambia international contributed a goal as the Foxes ended their four-game winless run in the league. Patson Daka came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal, in Leicester City's 4-2 win over Manchester United on Saturday. The 23-year-old replaced Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in the 77th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium on Saturday as both sides look for momentum after a somewhat disappointing start to the Premier League season. Though the visitors start the weekend in fourth position, they have made heavy weather of their games across all competitions and will be looking for an all-too-rare blend of performance and result on their travels, and to simply not leave it to Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out at the last minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leicester City host Manchester United today as the away team look to regain momentum in the top-flight title race.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with Everton in their most recent outing, having been defeated by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League match.FOLLOW LIVE: Leicester vs Man United – latest updatesUnited come into the weekend with 14 points, joint-third in the standings with Man City, Everton and Brighton.Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 13th, having failed to emerge victorious from any of their last four Premier League games – with draws in their last two games.Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsLeicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Ricardo; Maddison, Soumare, Tielemans; Vardy, Iheanacho.Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho.OddsLeicester: 8/3Draw: 11/4Man United: 23/20PredictionMan United to achieve a narrow win without producing a wholly convincing performance. Leicester 1-2 Man United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Manchester United Player Ratings as Manchester United succumb to a horrific 4-2 defeat

At the end of the game at King Power Stadium, here are our Leicester City vs Manchester United player ratings. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job under pressure, he fielded yet to recover Harry Maguire against the Foxes. Both teams traded the blows before Mason Greenwood took the chance to find the back of the net. The long ranger helped them to find the first goal of the game. When it seemed that the Red Devils had finally found their feet in the game, Harry Maguire’s brain fade moment helped Leicester City to go 1-1 at the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Leicester City achieved a statement Premier League victory over Manchester United on Saturday, emerging from a wild game at the King Power Stadium as 4-2 winners.United face a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks and this was a nightmare start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The Red Devils did in fact begin well against the Foxes here, with Mason Greenwood slamming a finish past Kasper Schmeichel, off the post and in to give United the lead in the first half. But Leicester soon hit back as Youri Tielemans clipped the deftest of finishes into the top corner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United target should be playing Champions League football, says pundit

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice should be playing Champions League football, according to pundit Garth Crooks. Writing on his Premier League team of the week for this weekend’s action, via BBC Sport, Crooks lavished praise on the West Ham man, even going so far as to say he deserves the captaincy when incumbent Mark Noble retires at the end of this season. But, he also warned that because of his quality he will soon move on to pastures new in order to play at the top table of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 2 Manchester United

Leicester City won a hard-fought and entertaining battle against Manchester United 4-2 on Saturday at the King Power, ending the Red Devils undefeated strike on the road at 29 matches. First-half strikes by Mason Greenwood and Youri Tielemans saw the sides go into the tunnel on even terms. After the break, a stunning barrage of goals by Çağlar Söyüncü, Jamie Vardy, and Patson Daka overwhelm the visitors who could only manage a single strike by Marcus Rashford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

A late Cristiano Ronaldo winner capped another Manchester United comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday, this time against Atalanta, as holders Chelsea and Bayern Munich cruised to big victories and Barcelona gave their campaign a shot in the arm. Meschack Elia, the Congolese striker, pulled one back for the Swiss champions in the 77th minute but late goals by Alberto Moreno and Samu Chukwueze sealed victory for last season's Europa League winners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy