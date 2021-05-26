Cancel
California State

New Poll Shows Most Voters Oppose Recalling California Governor Newsom as Pandemic Optimism Rises

By Stillness in the Storm
stillnessinthestorm.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nicholas Sherman) Most voters in the poll also approved of Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amajority of California voters approve of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 60 percent saying they would not remove him in a recall election, according to a new poll.

stillnessinthestorm.com
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Health
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthnewsverses.com

California governor hopeful Main Williams says Gavin Newsom politicized COVID-19 for ‘energy’ and ‘management’

EXCLUSIVE: California gubernatorial candidate Main Williams on Wednesday pinned the blame on Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s newest COVID-19 office insurance policies, which enterprise teams say will trigger them an undue burden. Williams’ feedback got here lower than every week after California’s Division of Occupational Security and Well being,...
San Francisco, CALos Angeles Daily News

Newsom seeks attention with new budget

Gavin Newsom is, to use an old-fashioned term, a show-off, someone who constantly seeks attention with extravagant depictions of what he’s done or wants to do. Sometimes it works out — as it did when he was mayor of San Francisco and he defied state law to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Sacramento, CAimperialvalleynews.com

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:. Somjita Mitra, 42, of Orange, has been appointed Chief Economist at the California Department of Finance, where she has served as Chief of Economic Research since 2019. Mitra was Director of the Institute for Applied Economics at the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation from 2017 to 2019 and was an Economist there from 2013 to 2017. Mitra was Senior Economist at the Recon Research Corporation from 2008 to 2012. She was Project Director at Horizon Consumer Science from 2007 to 2008. Mitra earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in economics and a Master of Arts degree in politics, economics and business from Claremont Graduate University. She is a member of the Council for Community and Economic Research and National Association for Business Economics. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,304. Mitra is a Democrat.
California StateMarietta Daily Journal

George Skelton: Newsom's love of making firsts is on full display in his go-big-or-go-home California budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Some California political jockeying last week reminded me of a classic scene from the first Indiana Jones movie. In 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," a scary, robed swordsman whirls his shiny machete-like weapon, preparing to duel the seemingly defenseless Indiana, played by Harrison Ford. Instead, Indiana calmly draws a pistol and drops the flashy swordsman.
California Stateoc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma praises Governor Newsom’s budget, calling it “far-sighted and far-reaching”

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed May budget revision:. His proposals are far-sighted, far-reaching and take full advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity. These unprecedented investments will house tens of thousands of homeless people, build housing for low-income residents and students, supply stimulus checks to two-thirds of Californians, support small businesses, retain and add jobs, and further protect the environment. They will help us come back from the pandemic and demonstrate again, the resilience of California and its people.
California StateSan Diego Channel

Major labor unions back California Gov. Newsom in likely recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Labor unions representing workers in manufacturing, retail, grocery stores, health care and other businesses are backing California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an expected recall election. The California Labor Federation delivered the endorsement Tuesday at the state Capitol on behalf of 2.1 million workers and 1,200 affiliated...
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
California Statesandiegonewsdesk.com

Newsom Attempts To Prevent Recall By Giving California Businesses Their Rights Back

On Thursday, Gov. Newsom announced that restaurants in the state of California will be able to continue services that provide them profit, those that had emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as alcoholic drinks to-go. While he was announcing this from Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, Newsom had also encouraged local jurisdictions to also allow businesses to continue operating outdoors in parking lots, sidewalks, etc. However, such operations are still subject to local zoning regulations.
California StateChico Enterprise-Record

Voter registration suggests recall a longshot | California Focus

If Republicans are banking on the fall recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom as the key to eventually recovering their status as a major force in California’s public affairs, perhaps they had better guess again. That’s the clear implication of the latest voter registration figures released the other day by...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Governor Newsom announces $116.5 million in cash prizes to boost vaccinations in California

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today launched “Vax for the Win,” a new multi-faceted vaccine incentive program designed to motivate Californians to get their vaccination leading up to the state’s reopening on June 15. The incentives aim to give an extra nudge to those who still need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those in hard-to-reach communities, while also thanking everyone who has already been vaccinated.
California StatePosted by
The Press

Poll: California parents sour on public schools after pandemic

(The Center Square) – More than a year of remote-only learning has left a bad impression on voters, many of which are parents of California public school students. The results of a poll released Wednesday by the California Policy Center, a free-market think tank, show opinions of public schools staying closed resulted in a drop in voters’ opinions of them.
California StateModesto Bee

California’s biggest teacher union votes to defend Gov. Gavin Newsom against recall

California’s largest teachers union voted Saturday to throw its weight behind Gov. Gavin Newsom, pledging to defend the Democratic governor in an upcoming recall election. “California educators stand in strong opposition to the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom,” union president E. Toby Boyd wrote in a statement. “From our classroom vantage point during the pandemic, we didn’t always agree on approach, but we’ve never questioned his commitment to California’s students and public education.”