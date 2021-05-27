Cancel
Development of new RAF jet will ‘add £1bn to East of England economy’

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA project to develop the RAF’s new fighter jet will bring at least £1.1bn of added value to the East of England economy, a report said. Leonardo UK, in Luton, and MBDA, based in Stevenage, are two of four British companies involved in developing the Tempest combat aircraft. PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC)...

