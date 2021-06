Six months after the 2020 election, the Arizona state Senate is conducting what it calls an “audit” of Maricopa County’s November results. The process has been roundly and rightly criticized as chaotic and partisan by election security and administration professionals—including members of the county’s own Board of Elections, which is not participating. Run by a company whose founder has spread Stop the Steal conspiracy theories, the audit has become an opportunity for people to peddle election-related disinformation. And these false narratives are too much for election officials in Arizona—or around the country—to combat on their own.